New Offer Johnny Garrett Sees Big Things In Future For Boston College Program

A.J. Black

Boston College offered '22 BC High School tight end Johnny Garrett this past week:

Garrett spoke with BC Bulletin about his offer, and where he stands early in his recruiting cycle. 

Garrett, a 6'5 255 sophomore out of Boston currently only holds an offer from the Eagles. In terms of a program, Garrett would like "The biggest things I’m looking for in schools are great academic programs, and a great athletic program with a winning culture." This lines up with what he sees in Chestnut Hill saying "The thing that strikes me most about Boston College is their great academic program as well as the potential of having a powerhouse football program."

While he only has the BC offer, he is interested in programs across the country. "I am being as open as possible across the country to see what I think would work for me." Garrett told BC Bulletin. He mentioned being interested in Stanford, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Florida. He has also been in contact with Cal and Rutgers and had informal conversations with other schools like Michigan. 

As always we spoke with the recruit about his impressions of the new coaching staff. Garrett got a good vibe from them. "My first impression of the coaches was that they have a lot of positive energy and have the readiness and confidence to do big things in the future." He has been to Boston College already for some AAU baseball games, but plans on returning for a more formal visit in the future. 

Garrett's film showcases a tight end that is an excellent blocker. He has a big frame and squares up against the defenders well to give the runner, or quarterback some space. His film showcases a lot of "h back" formation where he is set back in the formation, almost like an offset fullback. He moves well and opens holes. He would have been a great fit for a Steve Addazio offense, but I'm sure Jeff Hafley's staff could find a role for him as well. 

The sophomore is still very early in his process and wants to take in as much as he can. BC Bulletin will fill you in on any updates on the recruitment of Johnny Garrett. 

