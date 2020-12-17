Locked on Boston College: Signing Day Reactions

The newest episode of Locked on Boston College, our daily Boston College podcast is out. In today's episode we gave our full analysis of national signing day. Wednesday was the day that 25 recruits put pen to paper, or in this case hit send on the document, and committed to the Eagles. Were there any surprises? Disappointments? We take a look.

Also we received a couple of great questions from listeners who wanted to know about potential additional commitments in the pipeline. There are a few, listen to the podcast to find out those names. The other question had to do with players who could immediately play for Boston College, we gave our answer in the third segment of today's show.

On top of all that we have news, thoughts on Jeff Hafley's comments and more!

If you haven't done so already, make sure to check out our other episodes from this week. On Tuesday's episode we had John Garcia of Sports Illustrated come on to talk about his evaluation of the class, and some of the names that popped for him. On Wednesday we had on Otto Hess, who signed yesterday, he talked about his journey to Boston College and how he was able to choose the Eagles without ever meeting the staff in person.

Listen below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app. Just look up Locked on Boston College If you are on Apple ITunes, give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

Our comment section is temporarily under construction please join our conversation on our BC Bulletin forum by clicking here.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BostonCollegeSI