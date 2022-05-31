Boston College Makes Top 4 For '23 OL Luke Baklenko

'23 offensive lineman Luke Baklenko has announced his Top 4, and the Boston College Eagles have made the list. The 6-6 Oaks Christian School (CA) junior also put Stanford, Washington and UCLA in his final grouping.

Baklenko, who looks to play offensive tackle at the next level is rated a three star recruiting by 247sports.com. He told Cougs Daily earlier this year that "UCLA is recruiting him the hardest". Visits have already started for the recruit, who has already checked out UCLA for his official, and will visit Boston College (June 10), Stanford (June 18), and Washington (June 24).

After his visits are complete, Baklenko will have a quick turnaround for a decision. According to his tweet, he plans on committing in July. 247sports.com currently has no Crystal Ball predictions in for his decision, so it looks to be wide open.

Earlier this offseason, Baklenko's teammate long snapper Tate Haver committed to the Eagles.

Boston College has yet to land an offensive line commitment for the Class of '23. New offensive line coach Dave Deguglielmo has been all around the country giving new offers, and meeting with some recruits that already in connection with the Eagles.

Boston College currently has seven commitments for the Class of '23. Quarterback Jacobe Robinson out of Texas, wide receiver Jaeden SKeete and running back Datrell Jones out of Catholic Memorial (MA), Brian Simms a defensive end out of Maryland, Devin Carter a DB from Maryland, defensive tackle Eryx Daugherty from Michigan, and Reed Harris a wide receiver from Montana.

Complete List of 2023 Commitments for Boston College

