'21 Point Guard Bensley Joseph Commits To Miami

2021 Putnam Science Academy (CT) guard and Boston College target Bensley Joseph has committed to Miami per his Twitter:

Joseph, a 4* point guard (via 247 composite) recently released a Top 5 that included the Hurricanes, Boston College, Georgetown Hoyas, Marquette Golden Eagles and Providence Friars. In addition to his top five he also had offers from Iowa, Rhode Island, UMass and Penn State. Via his ratings on 247 he is considered the top recruit in the state of Massachusetts.

Even though Christian did not land Joseph, and missed out on fellow Massachusetts recruit Casey Simmons earlier in the cycle, they did land a key recruit in forward Gianni Thompson. The Chestnut Hill native is a big get for the staff, and had multiple big program offers.

Recruiting in this cycle will be a tough job for head coach Jim Christian. It was widely assumed that he would not be retained after a season where Boston College finished 13-19, and finishing 11th in the ACC. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 froze most head coach firings and hirings across the country, and the Eagles chose to hold on to the head coach, who will be heading into his 7th season at Chestnut Hill with a 75-119 record. Recruits read and hear about these types of stats.

Boston College still currently have multiple spots left to fill for next year's class. They may still be in on some recruits (thought many recruiting sites don't have many offers listed), or they may go the transfer route again.

