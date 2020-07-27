BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

'21 Point Guard Bensley Joseph Commits To Miami

A.J. Black

2021 Putnam Science Academy (CT) guard and Boston College target Bensley Joseph has committed to Miami per his Twitter:

Joseph, a 4* point guard (via 247 composite) recently released a Top 5 that included the Hurricanes, Boston College, Georgetown Hoyas, Marquette Golden Eagles and Providence Friars. In addition to his top five he also had offers from Iowa, Rhode Island, UMass and Penn State. Via his ratings on 247 he is considered the top recruit in the state of Massachusetts.

Even though Christian did not land Joseph, and missed out on fellow Massachusetts recruit Casey Simmons earlier in the cycle, they did land a key recruit in forward Gianni Thompson. The Chestnut Hill native is a big get for the staff, and had multiple big program offers.

Recruiting in this cycle will be a tough job for head coach Jim Christian. It was widely assumed that he would not be retained after a season where Boston College finished 13-19, and finishing 11th in the ACC. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 froze most head coach firings and hirings across the country, and the Eagles chose to hold on to the head coach, who will be heading into his 7th season at Chestnut Hill with a 75-119 record. Recruits read and hear about these types of stats.

Boston College still currently have multiple spots left to fill for next year's class. They may still be in on some recruits (thought many recruiting sites don't have many offers listed), or they may go the transfer route again. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Media Members, Fans And BC Players Support Phil Jurkovec On Social Media

As Phil Jurkovec continues to wait for his waiver decision, fans, media and players voice their support

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Boston College Men's Basketball Alumni Profile: Craig Smith Part 2

Former Eagles Great spoke with BC Bulletin about his professional career after Boston College, and his career across the sea.

Brett Rider

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: OL Nate Emer

With most of the offensive line set for 2020, there still is the guard position, could Nate Emer fill that role?

A.J. Black

BC Bulletin: Weekly Recap for Week of 7/20-7/25

A look back at all the news covered on BC Bulletin over the past week.

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Defensive End Brandon Barlow

A look at a defensive end who started most of last year, will he again in 2020?

A.J. Black

Report: ACC May Adopt 10 + 1 Schedule, Push Back Start of Season

Some updates are out on the possible new ACC schedule, including new start dates and amount of games

A.J. Black

by

DoubleGolden68

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Linebacker Vinny DePalma

A look at a linebacker who found his role with the team in 2019, what will it look like in 2020 though with a new coach.

A.J. Black

by

nedsh

Andre Adams Officially Added to BC Roster

Boston College added Andre Adams this week, a transfer from Southern Utah

A.J. Black

Boston College Target Bensley Joseph To Announce On Monday

The Massachusetts native will be announcing his college decision on Monday. Boston College is in his final five.

A.J. Black

by

bodascious

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Linebacker Paul Theobald Jr.

A look at a linebacker who started to see more action in 2019, what could 2020 hold for the New Jersey native?

A.J. Black