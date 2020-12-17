Five 2021 Boston College Signees Who Could Contribute As True Freshmen

Before we jump into the list it's important to note that every single senior that we assume graduates, could be coming back due to NCAA waivers that basically say 2020 never happened. We don't know who is or isn't coming back.

Connor Lytton

Aaron Boumerhi might be returning for another season, but we aren't sure. If "Boom" is finished, that is going to leave a mighty big opening at place kicker. Jeff Hafley has his options including Stephen Ruiz, Danny Longman and John Tessitore. They are all seasoned, and have been part of the team for a few years at least. But in terms of raw talent Lytton beats them all. He has a cannon for a leg, and is considered one of the top place kickers in the class. It wouldn't be surprising if he is out there kicking field goals in 2021.

Xavier Coleman/Lewis Bond

One of the few holes that Boston College has on offense next year is the speedy running back. Travis Levy made it sound like his career was over after the UVA game. David Bailey and Patrick Garwo return, but BC lacks that speedy back that can do the things that Levy did. Bond and Coleman both fit that mold. If Frank Cignetti Jr wants to have that change of pace back, someone like a Dion Lewis, then one of these running backs would be more than able to do it. Bond especially, played both WR/RB at high school and gives versatility that no other running back on this team has.

Neto Okpala

In his press conference on Wednesday, head coach Jeff Hafley talked about the class addressed a need to "get after the quarterback". Watching the film, no recruit does this as well as Okpala. A dynamic defensive end, he is explosive off the ball and has a motor that is sorely needed on that defensive line. Defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase said this about his new signee, "Tough, physical and relentless player that is going to wreak havoc in the ACC.”

CJ Burton

This is one of those cases where there is certainly depth ahead of him, but he is so talented you make sure he finds the field. Burton, the highest rated recruit Boston College has ever landed according to ESPN, has the pedigree to will lead him on to the field immediately. While BC is going to likely return defensive backs like Brandon Sebastian, Josh DeBerry, Elijah Jones and Jason Maitre, we have seen how much Jeff Hafley and Tem Lukabu like to cycle in players. Don't be surprised if Burton is one of those guys. "CJ is a bulldog, an aggressive in your face DB. He is a quick-footed athlete with twitched up movement skills and body control." said defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim. "Competitor playing the football, and on and off the field."

Bryce Steele

One of Boston College's biggest challenges in 2020 was stopping mobile quarterbacks. Whether it was Ian Book, Malik Cunningham or Brennan Armstrong, their mobility gave BC fits. Already in the offseason Jeff Hafley has addressed this issue with two big signings. Earlier this week he added Jaiden Lars-Woodbey a safety/linebacker hybrid who can play that rover/spy role. But he also landed four star hybrid Bryce Steele. In his press conference Hafley mentioned that Steele was a big kid, and he was stunned at how fast he was when he timed his 40. Lars-Woodbey could be in line for more snaps, but expect Steele to get in there as well.

Our comment section is temporarily under construction please join our conversation on our BC Bulletin forum by clicking here.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BostonCollegeSI