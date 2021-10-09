    • October 9, 2021
    Boston College Makes Two New Offers to '22 Recruits

    Two new names to watch for on the recruiting trail
    Author:

    Boston College football has a stacked recruiting class of '22. And with only a few slots remaining, the question has been, who are they still targeting. A few names that have been linked to Boston College including VJ Payne (Buford, GA) and Andre Roye (Baltimore, MD) have already committed elsewhere. With most names now drying up, the assumption is either that a) BC is done with the class, b) they have some quiet offers out there that we aren't aware of or c) they are trying to flip recruits to BC. 

    This week, the answer looks to be c. While on an off week, the Boston College coaching staff offered a pair of new '22 recruits. Three star athlete Octavian Smith from Burtonsville (MD), who was committed to Northwestern and Eric Holley, who isn't ranked but is committed to Akron. 

    Smith is a speedster, who ran a 10.4 100 yard dash in high school. He decommitted from Northwestern shortly before his BC offer. However, it is important to note that 247sports.com's Brian Dohn has crystal ball'd the '22 recruit to his home state team of Maryland. He also holds offers from Pittsburgh and Duke. 

    Holley, is a 6'3 athlete who would give BC a lengthy defensive back if he decides to flip from the Zips. 

    Boston College currently has 22 recruits in the Class of '22. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for further updates on this class.

