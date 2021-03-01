'22 LB Owen Pewee "Excited" With Recent Boston College Offer

Boston College recently made an offer to '22 Cypress (TX) outside linebacker Owen Pewee. The junior already has an offer sheet that includes Arizona, Vanderbilt, Marshall Colorado State and Utah State and is rated a high three star ranking on 247sports, the #30 linebacker in the country, and #44 recruit in Texas.

Shortly after he received his Boston College offer, he spoke with BC Bulletin about where he currently stands in his recruitment. It was linebackers coach Sean Duggan who has been in the most contact with Pewee. "I talked to Coach Duggan, and I was excited because we've talking for a while and I have been watching them so it was pretty exciting." Pewee explained to BC Bulletin.

Duggan wasn't the only coach that stood out to the Texas native. "I think it’s a good program, it looks like there’s some good coaches on the staff," Pewee told us. A two star athlete who also plays basketball, his recruitment is starting to pick up steam, and other programs have started to recently show interest, as he just landed an offer from Louisiana Tech as well. He said that he would like to visit Boston College when the dead period is lifted, but also at this time he is pretty open to any school. "I’m still trying to look at all the schools." He concluded.

You can check out Pewee's HUDL film below to get a better feel of his playing style.

