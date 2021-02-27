Boston College Makes Top 8 For '22 Linebacker

Boston College has made the Top 8 for '22 Canadian linebacker Edwin Wilson Tara Kolenge from Clearwater International Academy (Montreal, Quebec).

Kolenge, who currently does not have a rating on Rivals or 247sports, also put Nebraska, West Virginia, Syracuse, Indiana, Howard, Rutgers, and Virginia Tech. BC Bulletin spoke with the recruit shortly after he announced his list. At 6'3 225 pounds, that moves and adjusts like he does, he would be a perfect fit in Boston College's defensive system that emphasizes speed.

"I like Boston College because of my relationship with Coach (Tem) Lukabu. He has a great plan for me and we talked since last year," Kolenge explained. The two also have a shared heritage. "He’s also Congolese so we share the same culture and I really feel comfortable with him."

Kolenge also described that he is intrigued by the schematic and gameplan choices the Eagles could offer him "I really like the plan he has for me too àt Boston College," he said. The '22 recruit has yet to do a visit with Boston College, real or virtual, but plans on doing one as soon as he can. A decision probably won't be happening soon, as Kolenge plans on making his decision before his senior year.

You can check out Kolenge's HUDL film below:

