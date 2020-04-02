BCBulletin
'21 DE Ozzie Hoffler "Very Excited" with Boston College Offer

A.J. Black

It is pretty clear what position groups BC is focusing on in 2021. Head to Twitter, and you can see a trend where the offers are primarily focused. Jeff Hafley's staff seems to be specifically focusing on three specific position groups: wide receivers, secondary, and defensive line. This trend continued late last week as Boston College offered Ozzie Hoffler, a 2021 defensive end out of Woodward Academy in College Park, Georgia. 

BC Bulletin spoke with Hoffler about his new offer and where he stands in his recruitment. 

The 6'3 215 pound Hoffler is a three star defensive end according to Rivals, and according to the junior holds an extensive list of offers that include Boston College, UCF, Kansas, Appalachian State, Eastern Carolina, West Virginia, Wake Forest, Western Kentucky Virginia Tech, UMass, Bowling Green, Kent State, and Akron State. 

While he has a big list of offers, he explained that he has been hearing the most from BC, Virginia Tech, Kansas, UCF, ECU and West Virginia. In terms of why he likes these programs he cites that VT stood out because of the "hospitality they showed me when I went up there". When Boston College offered him Hoffler was "very excited" because he knows the program has good football and great academics. 

The College Park defensive end would like to make a decision on the earlier end. With the coronavirus slowing down visits until May 31st now, Hoffler will have to wait to visit Boston College which he would like to do. He plans on dropping a Top 5 before the summer, and making his decision before the start of his senior year. 

You can check out Ozzie's HUDL highlight film below. Watching his film you get a real sense that his speed, and length look to be incredible assets for the junior. He effortlessly gets past blocks from offensive linemen and uses his long but quick gait and arms to quickly attack the ball carrier.  According to his Maxprep profile, he had 6.5 sacks and 49 tackles last season, meaning he has the skill sets that would be a welcome addition to an Eagles team that struggled to get to the quarterback in 2019. 

We will keep you up to date on the recruitment of Ozzie Hoffler. 

