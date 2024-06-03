Pair of Three-Star Athletes Commit to Boston College Football
A pair of two-way players from the class of 2025 committed to the Boston College Eagles football program on Monday.
Bryce Lewis and Marcelous Townsend, who both play for Blessed Trinity Catholic High School in Roswell, Ga., announced their decisions to play at Alumni Stadium just four days after they went on official visits to Chestnut Hill.
Lewis, who has seen time in the defensive back and wide receiver positions, ranks No. 841 nationally, No. 66 in athletes, and No. 87 in the state of Ga., according to 247Sports Composite. On the defensive side of the ball, Lewis has recorded 13 tackles and a tackle for a loss and on the offensive side of the ball recorded five receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown.
Townsend, who has seen time in the cornerback, safety, and wide receiver positions, ranks No. 113 in safeties and No. 129 in the state of Ga, according to 247Sports. On the defensive side of the ball, he’s recorded 24 tackles and an interception, while on the offensive side of the ball, has caught three receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown.
Lewis received two offers and a re-offer by the Eagles and was originally committed to the Arizona Wildcats, however decommitted in March. His father is Tim Lewis, the defensive coordinator for the Eagles. Townsend was offered in April.
The duo are the seventh and eighth commitments for the class of 2025, joining defensive lineman Micah Amedee, athletes TJ Green, Nolan James, and Nedrick Boldin, tight end Griffin Collins, and running back Mekhi Dodd, all three-stars. Currently, the Eagles rank No. 47 in the recruiting rankings.