Live Updates For Boston College Men's Basketball's Game at No. 20 Louisville

The Boston College Eagles (7-8, 0-2 ACC) men’s basketball team hits the road to face the No. 20 Louisville Cardinals (11-4, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles are still looking for their first ACC win of the season. Since conference play began, Boston College has suffered losses to Georgia Tech on the road 65-53 on Jan. 3 and NC State at home 79-71 on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals are hoping to get back in the win column and move back to .500 in conference play. Louisville won its ACC opener at Cal 90-70 on Dec. 30 and has since lost two consecutive games to Stanford 80-76 on the road on Jan. 2 and No. 6 Duke 84-73 at home on Tuesday night.

This will be the only time the two teams play against each other this season.

Live Updates:

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].

1st

15:27 | Boston College holds a slim 12-8 lead over Louisville at the first media timeout. The Eagles are shooting 55.6% from the floor to open the contest.

Pregame

Ryan Conwell has been downgraded to out for today's contest, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Louisville will be without Mikel Brown. Ryan Conwell is a game-time decision.

Boston College will be without Nick Petronio and Jason Asemota, according to the ACC Availability Report. Kany Tchanda is listed as a game-time decision.

Tipoff is set for noon ET.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Louisville Cardinals

When: Saturday, Jan. 10 at noon ET

Where: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Ky.

TV: The CW

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Louisville: The Cardinals lost to the No. 6 Duke Blue Devils 84-73 at home on Tuesday night.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 79-71 home loss to the NC State Wolfpack on Tuesday night.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season on Feb. 5, 2025. Louisville beat Boston College 84-58 in Chestnut Hill.

Louisville Season Leaders: Points- Ryan Conwell (19.9 avg.), Rebounds- Sananda Fru (6.7 avg.), Assists- Mikel Brown Jr. (51), Steals- Ryan Conwell (20), Blocks- Sananda Fru (19).

Boston College Season Leaders: Points- Donald Hand Jr. (15.5 avg.), Rebounds- Aidan Shaw (7.2 avg.), Assists- Fred Payne (41), Steals- Chase Forte (17), Blocks- Aidan Shaw (23).

Louisville’s Next 5 Games: vs. Boston College (Jan. 10), vs. Virginia (Jan. 13), at Pitt (Jan. 17), vs. Virginia Tech (Jan. 24), at Duke (Jan. 26).

Boston College's Next 5 Games: at Louisville (Jan. 10), at Clemson (Jan. 13), vs. Syracuse (Jan. 17), vs. Pitt (Jan. 21), at Notre Dame (Jan. 24).

