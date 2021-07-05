Boston College '22 Commit Peter Delaportas a "QB to Watch" In SI All American Rankings

BC's quarterback commit has the eyes of Sports Illustrated's SI All American, as he just missed out on the Top 25.

SI All American kicked off their SI All American Top 25 positional rankings for the upcoming Class of '22. To kick off their process, they are unveiling the quarterback position. Boston College commit Peter Delaportas, a '22 quarterback from Pope John XIII in New Jersey was just outside of that list. According to their rankings, which was put together by a variety of writers, they described the BC pledge as the following:

"Boston College commit Peter Delaportas is an interesting prospect to break down. He has great size, he’s athletic and he has a very powerful arm. The issue, however, is that he’s incredibly raw, inaccurate and needs a ton of mechanical work, but the raw tools are impressive.

Delaportas was an early commitment for the Eagles, the third pledge in the class. He is ranked a three star quarterback by 247sports, and is considered the 33rd ranked pro style quarterback in the country by the recruiting services. He chose the Eagles over offers from Kentucky, Syracuse, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia. The rising senior recently visited Chestnut Hill, and spoke to BC Bulletin about his trip.

Become a BC Bulletin Premium Member, and get access to all of our exclusive news, interviews, evaluations and predictions. First month is just $1 and includes access to our members only Discord channel!

With the possibility of Phil Jurkovec declaring for the NFL Draft after this season, Boston College's quarterback situation in 2022 could be murky. The Eagles could use a quarterback like Daelen Menard, or a young gun like Delaportas, Emmett Moorehead or Matt Rueve.

Want to talk more about the recruiting class of 2022? Want to connect with other Boston College fans? Then head over to our Maroon and Gold message board and sound off!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BulletinBC