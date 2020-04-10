BCBulletin
'21 Athlete Prince Kollie "Speechless" After Boston College Offer

A.J. Black

Boston College continues to make in roads in areas that they aren't typically active in recruiting wise. Late last week they offered Prince Kollie, a '21 athlete from Jonesborough, Tennessee.  BC Bulletin caught up with the recruit to talk about his goals, and what Boston College's recent offer meant to him. 

Kollie, a 6'1 197 pound junior is an athlete in every sense of the word. "I went from running back and safety freshman year" he explained, "to running back and a little receiver plus outside linebacker sophomore year."  He continued to get experience all over the field "as a junior I was primarily receiver and OLB and my senior year their will be some quarterback and inside linebacker."

While he doesn't have a rating yet on the major recruiting services, Kollie has an impressive list of offers. Virginia, Auburn, UNC Charlotte, Georgia Tech , Memphis, Wake Forest, Marshall, Kansas, Indiana, Army ,Vanderbilt, Boston College, Virginia Tech and Louisville are all schools that have offered him. When asked what school has stuck out to him, Kollie mentioned UVA because "how long their coaching staff has been together, you don’t see it often."

Boston College's offer clearly stuck out to him. Coach Sean Duggan has been his main recruiter, and Kollie says they are recruiting him as a linebacker. When the school made the offer he said "I was speechless ...every time I get an offer, it is a blessing." On the coaches he was left with a strong impression. "They are excited to get back to work and bigger and better things at BC". Kollie told BC Bulletin.

He's not sure if he will make a trip up to Chestnut Hill when it is safe to do so, saying it's possible. Kollie is still in the early phases of his recruitment and does not have a favorite or top list as of yet. When asked what he would want fans of Boston College to know he said, "I would like the readers to know that god is good yesterday, today, and forever and that’s it’s all him not me! I wouldn’t be in this position if it wasn’t for our god!"

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date with all news around the recruitment of Prince Kollie.

