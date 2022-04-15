Skip to main content

Boston College Lands Commitment From '23 ATH Reed Harris

Eagles head to Montana to land their latest recruit

Boston College received a commitment on Thursday evening from '23 Great Falls (MT) ATH Reed Harris. The three star recruit made his announcement on Twitter. 

Screen Shot 2022-04-14 at 8.09.06 PM

Harris announces on Twitter

Harris chose the Eagles over offers from Iowa State, Oregon State, Colorado State, Harvard and Central Michigan. Although he is listed as an athlete he is projected to be a wide receiver or tight end, is an intriguing recruit for the Eagles. At 6-4, he can reportedly run a 4.48 40 yard dash, giving him both the height and speed to make him a dangerous threat in the passing game. That combination will make Harris a matchup challenge for opposing defenses. His frame fits the mold of RJ Maryland, who committed to BC last year from Texas, before deciding to attend SMU. 

The geography of the commitment is also of note. Harris comes from Montana, and is the top ranked recruit in the state. Looking over the recent past, Boston College has never brought in a player from that state. 

You can check out Harris's HUDL reel below:

In addition to Harris, the Eagles currently have six players committed for the upcoming class. Quarterback Jacobe Robinson out of Texas, wide receiver Jaeden SKeete and running back Datrell Jones out of Catholic Memorial (MA), Jordan Mayer a defensive end out of Pennsylvania, Brian Simms an EDGE out of Maryland and defensive tackle Eryx Daugherty from Michigan.

