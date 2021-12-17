Skip to main content
    '22 WR RJ Maryland Decommits From Boston College

    A second expected commitment has decided to wait on his decision
    Author:

    One of the last remaining names linked to Boston College decommitted from the Eagles on Friday. The '22 Southlake Carroll (TX) made the announcement on Twitter. 

    This is the latest development in a recruitment that has taken multiple twists and turns leading into National Signing Day. Maryland, the son of college f originally committed to Boston College back in late June after visiting campus. Expected to sign, he however did not on NSD, with reports coming in that it was a "fluid situation" that both parties hoped to resolve. His decommittment does not signal the end of his recruitment by the Eagles, but at this point signs point to Maryland going elsewhere.

    A three star recruit according to 247sports.com, Maryland has offers from Miami, Duke, Georgia Tech, Colorado, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Kansas State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech and Tennessee. He recently also received an offer from the new staff at SMU, a school in his home state of Texas. 

    Boston College recently signed 21 recruits in the class of '22. Maryland and Jamal Hood of St. Frances Academy (MD) were the two names that did not sign though they were previously committed. 

    Will Jeff Hafley find another recruit to fill Maryland's slot between now and the end of the late signing period? Or will this roll ahead into the 2023 class? These are two questions worth monitoring. 

    5 Key Players for Military Bowl

    Five Eagles who could make a difference in their bowl game against ECU

    Zay Flowers - Wide Receiver

    ZayFlowers

    44 catches 746 yards, 5 touchdowns

    QB Phil Jurkovec

    PhilJurkovec

    914 passing yards, 7 touchdowns, 4 interceptions

    LB Isaiah Graham Mobley

    USATSI_17089991_168388155_lowres

    52 total tackles

    TE Trae Barry

    TraeBarry (1)

    21 catches 362 yards, 4 touchdowns

    DB Josh DeBery

    JoshDeberry

    2 interceptions

