'22 WR RJ Maryland Decommits From Boston College

One of the last remaining names linked to Boston College decommitted from the Eagles on Friday. The '22 Southlake Carroll (TX) made the announcement on Twitter.

This is the latest development in a recruitment that has taken multiple twists and turns leading into National Signing Day. Maryland, the son of college f originally committed to Boston College back in late June after visiting campus. Expected to sign, he however did not on NSD, with reports coming in that it was a "fluid situation" that both parties hoped to resolve. His decommittment does not signal the end of his recruitment by the Eagles, but at this point signs point to Maryland going elsewhere.

A three star recruit according to 247sports.com, Maryland has offers from Miami, Duke, Georgia Tech, Colorado, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Kansas State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech and Tennessee. He recently also received an offer from the new staff at SMU, a school in his home state of Texas.

Boston College recently signed 21 recruits in the class of '22. Maryland and Jamal Hood of St. Frances Academy (MD) were the two names that did not sign though they were previously committed.

Will Jeff Hafley find another recruit to fill Maryland's slot between now and the end of the late signing period? Or will this roll ahead into the 2023 class? These are two questions worth monitoring.

