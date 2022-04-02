'24 QB Ryan Puglisi Relationship Grows with Boston College

Boston College is currently on their third straight weekend with a huge group of recruits on campus. Last weekend, '24 quarterback Ryan Puglisi of Avon Old Farms and Groton (MA) was on campus again for an unofficial visit. The Eagles have created a good relationship with the three star sophomore, who also holds offers from Ole Miss, UConn and UMass. BC Bulletin spoke with the 6-2 signal caller shortly after his visit.

With multiple visits now under his belt, Puglisi has had a chance to really get to know Jeff Hafley and his staff. "It’s awesome, I feel very connected to all of the coaching staff," he explained. Even with a mostly new offensive staff, including his main recruiter offensive coordinator/quarterback coach John McNulty, the recruit still feels a strong bond with the program.

While on campus, Puglisi, who transferred to Avon Farm from Lawrence Academy, got to check out the quarterback room, and talk with some of the current players. He mentioned that he spoke with star quarterback Phil Jurkovec, and redshirt freshman Emmett Morehead. They spoke about family, and the upcoming "rise of Boston College football."

Ryan Puglisi: A two sport athlete

Interestingly, Puglisi is a two sport athlete, and while on campus took visit pictures with both a BC football and baseball uniform. He reported that Boston College is going to give him the opportunity to play both sports if he pledges to the Eagles. He is still trying to figure out if that is something he wants to do when he gets to the collegiate level.

Quarterbacks on campus

It's been a busy time on campus for quarterbacks as '23 commit Jacobe Robinson, who pledged to BC a little over a month ago, was also on campus just the week before. He, like Puglisi told John Garcia that his connection with the staff was part of the reason he verballed to the Eagles. Robinson recently impressed scouts and recruiting reporters with his performance at the Dallas Elite 11 event.

