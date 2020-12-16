DB Shawn Gates Signs With Boston College

Jeff Hafley continues to add to his defensive back group with the strong cornerback out of Ohio

Shawn Gates, a defensive back out of Ohio has signed with Boston College today. A three star recruit according to 247sports.com, Gates was also a member of the SI All American Top 1000 class. He tried to move this offseason to be able to play as a senior but was ruled ineligible and was prevented from competing. He joins a stacked group of defensive backs in the Class of 2021.

Frame: Compact, well-developed frame with room to add muscle mass to the upper body.

Other Offers: Michigan State, Iowa State, Akron, Ball State, Buffalo and multiple other MAC schools

SI All American Scouting Profile

Athleticism: Natural ball skills down the field, comes from a track and field background, as he excels in the high and long jump. Runs well overall with a lower-body explosion.

Instincts: Gates times his jumps well, and he has a nose for the football. His overall ability to diagnose and react can improve over time, but he makes plays when it counts.

Polish: Gates is a consistent cornerback with a compact, well-developed frame, and he offers quality run support. He needs to improve in his drops, especially into zone coverage.

Bottom Line: Gates is a compact, well-developed cornerback who possesses requisite ball skills and offers quality run support. He does take false steps at times, which leaves him out of position. As he adds weight to his frame, he should improve his physicality and improve his overall skillset. He projects as a contributor at the Power 5 level later in his career.

