SI All-American Candidate Shawn Gates Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Shawn Gates
Projected Position: Cornerback
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot 175 pounds
School: Akron (Ohio) East
Committed to: Boston College 

Frame: Compact, well-developed frame with room to add muscle mass to the upper body. 

Athleticism: Natural ball skills down the field, comes from a track and field background, as he excels in the high and long jump. Runs well overall with a lower-body explosion. 

Instincts: Gates times his jumps well, and he has a nose for the football. His overall ability to diagnose and react can improve over time, but he makes plays when it counts. 

Polish: Gates is a consistent cornerback with a compact, well-developed frame, and he offers quality run support. He needs to improve in his drops, especially into zone coverage. 

Bottom Line: Gates is a compact, well-developed cornerback who possesses requisite ball skills and offers quality run support. He does take false steps at times, which leaves him out of position. As he adds weight to his frame, he should improve his physicality and improve his overall skillset. He projects as a contributor at the Power 5 level later in his career.

