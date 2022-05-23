Skip to main content

'23 DB Shelton Lewis Sets Boston College Visit Date

Another exciting target is preparing to check out Chestnut Hill in June.

June is shaping up to be a huge month for Boston College recruiting. Over a dozen recruits have already announced their official dates to Chestnut Hill. Add Shelton Lewis, a defensive back from Stockbridge, Georgia who told BC Bulletin that he will take his official to BC from June 10-12. 

Lewis is an impressive 5-11 defensive back with offers, ranked a three star recruit by 247sports.com. He has seen his recruitment explode of late, with recent offers from Duke and NC State. Even before that though Lewis had an impressive offer list and earlier in May he named a Top 5 of Arkansas, Vanderbilt, UNC and Pitt. 

"I talked to Coach (Aazaar Abdul) Rahim and I felt good about this offer," Lewis told BC Bulletin after his initial offer. "Coach was very energetic and up front with everything, telling me about the program and how I can explode in their program. 

Lewis's speed is clearly something that stood out to the coaching staff. The junior is currently on the track team, and ran a PR 48.04 on the 400. When reflecting on his discussions with the coaching staff he said "things the saw in my game was that I was very athletic and can play anywhere on the defense."

Boston College looks to be in good shape with Lewis, but he has two other official visits scheduled heading to Pitt on June 2-4, and UNC on June 17-19. Stay tuned for more updates. 

