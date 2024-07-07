Three-Star Forward Jack Bailey Commits to Boston College
The Boston College men’s basketball program picked up a commitment from three-star class of 2025 power forward Jack Bailey.
The Blairstown, N.J., native received numerous offers during his recruiting process and chose the Eagles over Iowa, Iona, Rhode Island, Oklahoma State, Georgia Tech and more.
Bailey is a product of Blair Academy. The school recently hosted the Mid-Atlantic Independent School Team Camp where the team went 4-0 across its games and Bailey averaged 17 points per game and tallied 26 points, ten rebounds, four assists, and three steals in Blair Academy’s win over Newman.
Bailey has also played on the Riverside Hawks 17U UAA team.
“Bailey’s overlap of size and skill is his most easily recognizable asset,” said 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein on the prospect. “At 6-foot-10, he is an exceptional ball-handler and dribbler for his size. He can attack less mobile big men off the dribble, make advanced plays with the ball in the open floor, and can play out of all types of dribble handoff actions in the half-court. He also has very good natural instincts and feel for the game. He’s a good passer for his size and is going to fit seamlessly in offensive structure at the next level with his ability to think the game and play with the ball in his hands.”
The rising senior ranks No. 205 nationally, No. 45 in power forwards, and No. 3 in N.J., according to 24Sports Composite.
Bailey is the first commit for Boston College’s class of 2025. With the addition, the Eagles are sitting at No. 24 in the recruiting rankings with 19.18 points.