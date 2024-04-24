BYU Big Man Atiki Ally Atiki Enters Transfer Portal
BYU big man Atiki Ally Atiki will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Atiki, who spent three years at BYU as a reserve, averaged 4.0 points per game and 2.9 rebounds per game in his career. Atiki is long and athletic and he has the ability to play above the rim.
Last season, Atiki was third in the rotation at center behind Aly Khalifa and Fousseyni Traore. When he was on the court, he was capable of flashy alley oop dunks and blocks. Staying on the court, however, was a challenge. Atiki consistently strugged to stay out of foul trouble.
He will likely transfer to a program where there is a clearer path to playing time.
Atiki is the sixth player to enter the transfer portal and the fifth since Mark Pope left for Kentucky. He is the first player to enter the portal since Kevin Young was hired as BYU's new head coach. Here are the six BYU players that have entered the transfer portal:
- Dallin Hall - Guard
- Richie Saunders - Wing
- Aly Khalifa - Center (Committed to Louisville)
- Atiki Ally Atiki - Center
- Marcus Adams Jr - Forward
- Tanner Hayhurst - Guard