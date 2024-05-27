BYU Basketball Has Offered Rising International Star Egor Demin
Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program are working around the clock to fill out the roster for next season. As of this writing, BYU still has four scholarships to fill. BYU is recruiting the globe, and tapping into Young's NBA connections, to bring in the best talent available. One prospect on BYU's radar is Russian combo guard Egor Demin. Demin, who currently plays for Real Madrid in Europe, is one of the top prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft. In ESPN's most recent mock draft, he was projected to go ninth overall.
The Cougars have been on Demin for some time now. While a scholarship offer would just be a formality at this point, BYU has officially offered Demin a scholarship according to Encestando. Encestando is a Spanish website that covers European basketball. In the same report, Encestando reports that Demin plans to leave Real Madrid and play college basketball next year.
Nothing is guaranteed in recruiting, especially when it involves international prospects. But getting Demin to Provo would be one of the biggest recruiting wins in BYU basketball history. You could argue that it would either be the best recruiting win ever, or the second best win ever behind only the signing of Shawn Bradley back in the 1980's.
Demin has elite size as a guard at 6'8. His size, mixed with his well-rounded game on offense, are what make him one of the top prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft. He is comfortable handling the ball, he can distribute and create offense, and he can knock down threes.
In his introductory press conference, Kevin Young said he hopes to create an NBA pipeline at BYU. Demin would be the best NBA prospect to play in Provo since Jimmer Fredette.