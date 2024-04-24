BYU Hires Former Stanford Assistant Brandon Dunson as Assistant Coach
BYU basketball head coach Kevin Young has made the first member of his staff official. On Tuesday, BYU announced the hiring of assistant basketball coach Brandon Dunson. Dunson, who spent the last two years on the coaching staff at Stanford, has spent time at Nevada, Cal State Fullteron, and Denver in addition to Stanford.
Dunson is a proven recruiter, something that this new staff will need since Kevin Young is new to college basketball. For example, he played a critical role in the recruitment of McDonald's All-American Andrej Stojakovic. Stojakovic is the son of former NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic. He was a top 20 recruit nationally and he picked the Cardinal over a long list of notable schools. Following his freshman year at Stanford when the coaching staff was dismissed, Stojakovic entered the transfer portal. As of this writing, he is still in the transfer portal.
Now that Dunson is on the staff at BYU, the Cougars will likely throw their hat into the Stojakovic sweepstakes. Whether he'll seriously consider BYU or not remains to be seen, but BYU will at least try.
Getting Dunson hired and on campus is critical during this transitional time for Coach Young. Young is still with the Phoenix Suns until the end of their playoff run. Until then, it will be Coach Dunson that will hold down the fort in Provo.
It's also important to get a member of the coaching staff on campus while the transfer portal is still open. Coach Young will be with the Suns until the transfer portal closes at the end of the month.