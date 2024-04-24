BYU Basketball's Leading Scorer Jaxson Robinson Declares for NBA Draft
On Tuesday afternoon, BYU wing Jaxson Robinson declared for the NBA Draft. Robinson, who led the Cougars in scoring, averaged 14.2 points per game off the bench. Robinson was named the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year last season. Robinson was critical in BYU's run to the NCAA Tournament last season. In the first round game against Duquesne, Robinson was the only player that could consistently score. He scored 25 points on just 15 shots in a 71-67 loss.
Robinson spent the first two years of his career at Texas A&M and Arkansas before transferring to BYU. He spent two years in Provo under head coach Mark Pope. During his time at BYU, Robinson developed into a really good player.
If Robinson if selected in the NBA Draft, he will be the first BYU player to be selected in the NBA Draft since Jimmer Fredette. Robinson, listed at 6'7, has ideal size for the NBA. He has a long wingspan and a quick release that allows him to get clean looks in traffic. If he can continue to improve in terms of getting to the rim like he did last season, he has a chance to make a career for himself in the NBA.
"First and foremost, I would lke to give all glory to God," Robinson said in his announcement. "Without him none of this would be possible. I want to thank my amazing parents who have been a blessing and made every effort to help me pursue my dream. I would like to thanks Cougar Nation, coaching staff, trainers, my teammates, and professors who've helped me grow so much as a person these past two years. To all my family and friends, all of my past teammates, coaches, and trainers, thank you for your continued love and support. Having said that, I will be pursuing my dream and declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft. I am looking forward to this next chapter in my life and what God has in store for me."