BYU Basketball Reportedly Makes the Top Five for Point Guard Jalen Blackmon
BYU basketball is in the mix for one of the top scoring guards in the transfer portal. Jalen Blackmon, a transfer from Stetson, trimmed his list and BYU made the cut according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello. BYU is in the top five alongside Miami, Northwestern, Cal, and Villanova.
Blackmon averaged 21.3 points per game last season, good enough for 10th nationally. He shot 43% from the field and 38% from three. Blackmon started his career at Grand Canyon in the WAC. He transferred to Stetson after his freshman season. Blackmon's career took off once he arrived at Stetson.
As a sophomore, he averaged 15.4 points per game after averaging just 2.7 points per game as a freshman. He took another big step forward as a junior last year where he averaged 21.3 points per game. With one year of eligibility remaining, he entered the transfer portal to explore his options. Based on his list of finalists, he plans to move up to the Power Five ranks.
BYU is in need of a scoring guard given Jaxson Robinson's decision to declare for the NBA Draft. Robinson led the Cougars in scoring last season. Additionally, point guard is an area of major concern right now. BYU point guard Dallin Hall is still in the transfer portal. Blackmon would be a great fit for BYU given the current composition of the roster. It will be an uphill battle, however, to beat out some of the other finalists.
New BYU head coach Kevin Young is still working to finalize the roster for next season. There are at least two and as many as four scholarships still available.