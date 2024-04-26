Richie Saunders Exits Transfer Portal, Returns to BYU
Richie Saunders is back. After entering the transfer portal and being recruited by Mark Pope, Saunders opted to return to BYU. Saunders even took a visit to Kentucky, but after talking with Kevin Young decided that BYU was the place for him. Saunders, who has two years of eligibility remaining, averaged 9.6 points per game, 4.1 rebounds per game, and 1.1 assists per game last season. After two years coming off the bench, he will likely be a starter going into next season.
Saunders was one of the top 15 available transfers in college basketball per Evan Miya. Getting Saunders back in the fold is massive for BYU as it heads into the first season under Kevin Young.
Saunders had become a fan favorite over his last year in Provo. His impact on the basketball court extended well beyond the box score. Saunders made hustle plays his mission, and he had a non-flashy but effective style that fans grew to love. It wasn't uncommon for BYU to go on a run when Saunders was on the floor because he was constantly making winning plays. The fanfare surrounding Saunders will grow next season since Saunders turned down Pope and decided to return to BYU.
For Kevin Young, he is one major step closer to accomplishing one of his top priorities: roster retention. In his introductory press conference, Young said his top priority was to retain the players that were on the roster last season. Now, Dallin Hall is the last member of BYU's team that is still in the transfer portal.