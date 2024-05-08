BYU Basketball Signs Utah Transfer Keba Keita
On Wednesday, Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program announced the signing of Utah transfer Keba Keita. Keita, who has two years of eligibility remaining, is the first transfer portal addition of the Kevin Young era. Keita entered the transfer portal shortly after Chris Burgess left Utah for BYU. It wasn't a foregone conclusion that he would end up at BYU once he entered the portal, but BYU certainly had the advantage given his relationship with Burgess.
Last year, Keita averaged 16 mintes per game. In those minutes, he averaged 8.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. His foul trouble kept him off the floor at times. He averaged more than 5 fouls per 40 minutes. He took a big step forward as a sophomore, and there's a reason to believe he is only scratching the surface of his potential.
The Cougars desperately needed size since big men Aly Khalifa and Atiki Ally Atiki entered the transfer portal. Keita gives BYU size, however, his size isn't his greatest attribute. He is listed at 6'8 and in the Big 12, most teams have centers that approach 7'0. His athleticism, on the other hand, is elite. He plays above the rim, he's disruptive on defense, and he's dominant on the boards. His athleticism is similar to former BYU big man Atiki Ally Atiki, but he's been more productive in his minutes on the floor than Atiki was at BYU.
Keita will have the opportunity to make an immediate impact for BYU. He joins fellow high school teammate Fousseyni Traore in the BYU front court.