BYU Basketball will Reportedly Face Providence in the Big 12-Big East Battle

Rafael Castro slams home the ball in the first half.
Next season, BYU basketball will face Providence in the Big 12-Big East battle according to a report from Jon Rothstein. The Cougars will make the cross-country trip to take on the Friars in Rhode Island. BYU-Providence is one of 11 matchups that are part of the Big 12-Big East battle. The rest of the reported matchups are highlighted by Baylor at UConn and Kansas at Creighton.

  • Baylor at UConn
  • Kansas at Creighton
  • Butler at Houston
  • Marquette at Iowa State
  • Kansas State at St. John’s
  • Xavier at TCU
  • Cincinnati at Villanova
  • BYU at Providence
  • Oklahoma State at Seton Hall
  • Georgetown at West Virginia
  • DePaul at Texas Tech

Providence finished last season 21-14 overall. The Friars went on a little bit of a run in the Big East tournament, beating Georgetown and Creighton to advance to the semifinals against Marquette. They lost to Marquette and were a 3-seed in the NIT. They lost to Boston College in the first round of the NIT.

