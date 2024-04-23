BYU Basketball will Reportedly Face Providence in the Big 12-Big East Battle
Next season, BYU basketball will face Providence in the Big 12-Big East battle according to a report from Jon Rothstein. The Cougars will make the cross-country trip to take on the Friars in Rhode Island. BYU-Providence is one of 11 matchups that are part of the Big 12-Big East battle. The rest of the reported matchups are highlighted by Baylor at UConn and Kansas at Creighton.
- Baylor at UConn
- Kansas at Creighton
- Butler at Houston
- Marquette at Iowa State
- Kansas State at St. John’s
- Xavier at TCU
- Cincinnati at Villanova
- BYU at Providence
- Oklahoma State at Seton Hall
- Georgetown at West Virginia
- DePaul at Texas Tech
Providence finished last season 21-14 overall. The Friars went on a little bit of a run in the Big East tournament, beating Georgetown and Creighton to advance to the semifinals against Marquette. They lost to Marquette and were a 3-seed in the NIT. They lost to Boston College in the first round of the NIT.
