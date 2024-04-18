BYU Point Guard Dallin Hall Was in Attendance for Kevin Young's Introductory Press Conference
On Wednesday night, Kevin Young was introduced as BYU's new head basketball coach. In attendance was BYU point guard Dallin Hall. Hall's attendance was notable since he is currently in the transfer portal and weighing his options. Creighton, Clemson, Cincinnati, Florida, Washington, Utah, Utah State, Saint Mary's, and Oklahoma are among the schools that have reached out to Hall since he entered the transfer portal.
In his introductory press conference, Coach Young started his opening remarks by talking about the players. "Where I really want to start this thing off is the players," Coach Young said. "You guys were the first ones I saw when I got into this building. The things you guys were able to accomplish in the first year in the Big 12 were absolutely remarkable. I cannot wait to have every one of you guys back in a BYU uniform. We're going to get to it. Make no mistake about it, that's my first priority is those [returning players]."
Hall, who has played two years for BYU, averaged 9.0 points, 5.1 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game last season. Hall's impact at BYU extended well beyond the box score. BYU's entire offense ran through Hall, and he was the primary ball handler for a team that lacked true ball handlers. Hall was very good at breaking down the defense and finding open shooters on the perimeter. When Hall was not on the floor, BYU struggled to get into an offensive rhythm.
Two other BYU players, Aly Khalifa and Richie Saunders, are also currently in the transfer portal.