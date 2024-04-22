BYU Transfer Richie Saunders Takes Visit to Kentucky
BYU transfer Richie Saunders is being pursued by Kentucky and former BYU head coach Mark Pope. This weekend, Saunders was in Lexington for a visit. Saunders, who has two years of eligibility remaining, averaged 9.6 points per game, 4.1 rebounds per game, and 1.1 assists per game last season.
Saunders was one of three BYU players that entred the transfer portal when Mark Pope left for Kentucky. He joined Dallin Hall and Aly Khalifa in the transfer portal. Khalifa has already committed to Louisville. Hall is still weighing his options.
Saunders had become a fan favorite over his last year in Provo. His impact on the basketball court extended well beyond the box score. Saunders made hustle plays his mission, and he had a non-flashy but effective style that fans grew to love. He had the potential to become a starter for BYU next season.
When Saunders entered the portal, he said his "heart hurts" because of the unanticipated change with the coaching staff.
"Due to the uncertainty of the coaching situation, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal," Saunders said. "My heart hurts because of this unanticipated change with the coaching staff. With that being said, I would like to be proactive about exploring what is best for my wife and I as we move forward. I love BYU and am forever grateful for the experiences I have had. I can't thank the coahes, staff, and fans enough for these experiences. Thank you Cougar nation, for everything."