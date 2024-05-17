Coveted Transfer Chaz Lanier Reportedly Set to Visit BYU Basketball

Chaz Lanier, the No. 11 overall ranked transfer, will take a visit to BYU this weekend and will then head to Lexington for a visit to Kentucky on Monday, sources tell @247SportsPortal.



Is also in expected to take a visit to Tennessee but dates are TBD.https://t.co/dtuoELGMxO pic.twitter.com/bFvkzWYrGf