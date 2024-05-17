Coveted Transfer Chaz Lanier Reportedly Set to Visit BYU Basketball
North Florida transfer Chaz Lanier, who is one of the most coveted transfers in the country, will take a visit to BYU basketball this weekend according to Travis Branham of 247Sports. Lanier, who has one year of eligibility remaining, will take a visit to BYU before taking a visit to Kentucky on Monday. He is also expected to visit Tennessee.
Lanier is coming off a breakout junior campaign where he averaged 19.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. Lanier was one of the most efficient scorers in the country while maintaining a high usage rate. He shot a blistering 44% from three at a high volume of 7.5 three-point attempts per game. He shot just over 50% from the floor. According to KenPom, Lanier ranked 8th nationally in offensive rating among those players with a usage rate of 24% or better.
Lanier has exceptional range. According to College Basketball Scouting, Lanier made 11 threes deeper than 25 feet last season. For context, the three-point line is right around 22 feet from the basket at the men's college level. The NBA three-point line is 23 feet and 9 inches above the break.
New BYU coach Kevin Young can pitch Lanier on the opportunity for a high-usage role at BYU. The Cougars need a high-volume shooter on the roster and Lanier could fill that role. He can also pitch the potential to develop his NBA potential.
BYU is still looking to fill the last five scholarships on the roster. Adding Lanier would give BYU the opportunity to make not only a tournament run, but give them the opportunity to advance in the tournament.