Wednesday is the NBA Draft Deadline for BYU Basketball Standout Jaxson Robinson
The deadline for NBA hopefuls to either remain in the NBA Draft or return to college basketball is here. By Wednesday at 11:59 PM Eastern Time, all withdrawals must be submitted. For BYU fans, all eyes are on former BYU standout and Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year Jaxson Robinson.
Robinson is currently evaluating his NBA Draft stock while maintaining his collegiate eligibility. He is also in the transfer portal, allowing him to weigh his NBA opportunities against large NIL offers from some of college basketball's best programs. Robinson could either return to BYU - an option he is considering, transfer to another program, or declare for the NBA Draft. Earlier this month, he told ESPN that his priority is still the NBA Draft.
If he withdraws from the NBA Draft, he will be one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal. Kentucky and former BYU basketball coach Mark Pope will be at the top of the list. Pope and Robinson grew very close during their time at BYU, and Pope was in attendance at the NBA Combine to support Robinson. Kansas is another top program that has been linked to Robinson.
BYU, on the other hand, has a compelling recruiting pitch in their own right if Robinson withdraws from the draft. Robinson has been clear that the NBA is his top priority. Kevin Young can pitch his NBA background, his familiarity with BYU, and his opportunity to take BYU back to the NCAA Tournament.
Robinson, who led the Cougars in scoring, averaged 14.2 points per game off the bench. Robinson was named the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year last season. Robinson was critical in BYU's run to the NCAA Tournament last season. In the first round game against Duquesne, Robinson was the only player that could consistently score. He scored 25 points on just 15 shots in a 71-67 loss.
Robinson spent the first two years of his career at Texas A&M and Arkansas before transferring to BYU. He spent two years in Provo under head coach Mark Pope. During his time at BYU, Robinson developed into a really good player.
If Robinson if selected in the NBA Draft, he will be the first BYU player to be selected in the NBA Draft since Jimmer Fredette. Robinson, listed at 6'7, has ideal size for the NBA. He has a long wingspan and a quick release that allows him to get clean looks in traffic. If he can continue to improve in terms of getting to the rim like he did last season, he has a chance to make a career for himself in the NBA.