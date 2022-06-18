Skip to main content

Five Primetime NFL Games Featuring Former BYU Players

Five must-watch NFL games on primetime television

Putting players in the NFL is an objective for every college football program. Under Kalani Sitake, BYU has started to put more and more players in the NFL. Last year, the Cougars saw five former players drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, and 22 former Cougars are listed as active on NFL rosters as of this article.

Here are five must-watch primetime NFL goals featuring former Cougars in the pros.

5. Week 12 Indianapolis Colts vs Buffalo Bills

USATSI_17413020_168390393_lowres

While you prepare for Thanksgiving dinner with your family, BYU's all-time leading rusher Jamaal Williams will be on national television.

Williams, who is going into his second season with the Detroit Lions, has run for over 2,500 yards in his NFL career.

4. Week 10 Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers

USATSI_18360314_168390393_lowres

BYU fans can watch two former Cougars square off on Thursday Night Football. The Falcons will feature rookie running back and BYU single-season rushing leader Tyler Allgeier.

Brady Christensen, who recently received a glowing review from head coach Matt Rhule, has become a staple along Carolina's offensive line.

3. Week 6 Denver Broncos @ LA Chargers

USATSI_17366303_168390393_lowres

Two former Cougars will play important roles for the LA Chargers this season. Cornerback Michael Davis has carved out a nice NFL career for himself with the Chargers, and former BYU great Kyle Van Noy signed with the Chargers during free agency.

The Chargers will host Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football in week six.

2. Week 4 LA Rams @ San Francisco 49ers

USATSI_17557077_168390393_lowres

Former BYU linebacker Fred Warner has turned into one of the best, if not the best, linebacker in the NFL. Warner's 49ers will host the reigning champion LA Rams on Monday Night Football in early October.

1. Week 16 New York Jets vs Jacksonville Jaguars

USATSI_17480704_168390393_lowres

Two years ago, Zach Wilson was heading into his junior season at BYU. Now he's the face of the New York Jets. Wilson, the second pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, will square off against 2021 first overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

