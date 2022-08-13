Skip to main content

Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson Suffers Injury During Preseason Game

Wilson left the game during the first quarter of the Jets preseason game at the Eagles

On Friday, New York Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a right knee injury during the first quarter of the Jets' preseason opener. On the second drive for the Jets offense, Wilson scrambled to avoid the rush before cutting up field and gaining a few yards. Either during the cut or right after the cut, Wilson's knee buckled awkwardly and he fell to the turf. It was a non-contact injury. You can watch the replay below.

After the trainers attended to Wilson on the field, he was escorted immediately to the locker room by the training staff. Wilson was later ruled as questionable to return by the Jets. As of the time of this writing, the severity of the injury is unknown; Wilson will likely undergo an MRI this evening to evaluate the severity of the injury.

Although Wilson was listed as questionable, it's safe to assume that he won't return to the game. Wilson finished the game 3/5 for 23 yards and an interception. Two of his three completions were first downs.

As a rookie in 2021, Wilson threw for 2,334 yards, 9 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Going into his second year with the Jets, expectations are elevated for Wilson. The preseason game against the Eagles represents a nightmare start for the second-year quarterback out of BYU.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This article will be updated once more details of the injury are announced.  

Follow Cougs Daily for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

In This Article (2)

New York Jets
New York Jets
BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars

More Cougs Daily

Brooks, Christopher 22FTB PRAC 8-9 219
Football

The 10 Most Important Players to BYU's Success

Counting down the 10 most important players in 2022

By Casey LundquistAug 10, 2022 11:59 AM EDT
Hall, Jaren 22FTB PRAC 8-4 153
Football

Watch: BYU Quarterback Jaren Hall Throws Long Touchdown to Chase Roberts

A perfect pass to Chase Roberts was the highlight of BYU's practice on Monday

By Casey LundquistAug 8, 2022 11:04 PM EDT
Kalani Sitake vs Baylor
Football

2022 BYU Fall Camp Roster Nuggets

Roster news and nuggets

By Casey LundquistAug 4, 2022 2:24 PM EDT
Conover, Jacob 21FTB PRAC 8-6 047
Football

Position Battles to Watch During Fall Camp

Getting you ready for Fall camp with a position battle preview

By Casey LundquistAug 4, 2022 10:17 AM EDT
Lavell Edwards Stadium BYU vs Arizona State whiteout
Recruiting

East High Tight End Matthew Fredrick Commits to BYU

Fredrick held various competing G5 offers before committing to the Cougars

By Casey LundquistAug 1, 2022 4:16 PM EDT
Kalani Sitake
Recruiting

BYU Extends Official Offers to the Class of 2023

BYU could extend official scholarship offers to the class of 2023 on August 1

By Casey LundquistAug 1, 2022 3:49 PM EDT
USATSI_17496798_168390393_lowres
Cougars in the Pros

Practice Video of Zach Wilson Touchdown Pass Goes Viral

A Zach Wilson touchdown pass that went viral was reminiscent of his famous Pro Day throw

By Casey LundquistAug 1, 2022 2:10 PM EDT
Big 12 logo
Football

Tracking the Latest College Football Conference Realignment Rumors

Your one-stop shop for the latest conference realignment news and rumors

By Casey LundquistAug 10, 2022 2:33 AM EDT