Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson Suffers Injury During Preseason Game

On Friday, New York Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a right knee injury during the first quarter of the Jets' preseason opener. On the second drive for the Jets offense, Wilson scrambled to avoid the rush before cutting up field and gaining a few yards. Either during the cut or right after the cut, Wilson's knee buckled awkwardly and he fell to the turf. It was a non-contact injury. You can watch the replay below.

After the trainers attended to Wilson on the field, he was escorted immediately to the locker room by the training staff. Wilson was later ruled as questionable to return by the Jets. As of the time of this writing, the severity of the injury is unknown; Wilson will likely undergo an MRI this evening to evaluate the severity of the injury.

Although Wilson was listed as questionable, it's safe to assume that he won't return to the game. Wilson finished the game 3/5 for 23 yards and an interception. Two of his three completions were first downs.

As a rookie in 2021, Wilson threw for 2,334 yards, 9 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Going into his second year with the Jets, expectations are elevated for Wilson. The preseason game against the Eagles represents a nightmare start for the second-year quarterback out of BYU.

This article will be updated once more details of the injury are announced.

Follow Cougs Daily for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI