Jets vs Jaguars: Zach Wilson's Top Five Moments as Seen on Social Media

Wilson was a led the Jets with over 190 yards of total offense and two touchdowns

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Jets hung on to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 26-21 in a battle of the top two picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. On the final drive of the game, the Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars drove all the way down to the Jets' one yard-line before coming up short on 4th & 1.

Former second overall pick Zach Wilson led the Jets with 193 yards of total offense, two touchdowns, and no turnovers. Throughout the game, Wilson was trending on social media. Here are Wilson's top five moments against the Jaguars as seen on social media.

1. Wilson gives away two tickets before the game

Before the game even started, a video of Zach Wilson was trending on social media. On Christmas morning, Wilson went to breakfast with his family. One of the employees at the restaurant approached Wilson and told him that her son was a big Jets fan. Wilson surprised the woman and her son with two tickets to the game against the Jaguars.

2. Wilson runs for 52-yard touchdown

During the first Jets drive of the game, Wilson avoided pressure on third down and ran for a 52-yard touchdown. The 52-yard run was the longest ever by a Jets quarterback and the longest touchdown run by a quarterback in the NFL since 2015.

3. Wilson converts a first down with his legs

Late in the first half on 4th &2, Wilson converted a critical first down with his legs. Wilson used a pump fake to get the defender in the air - giving him just enough time to get around the edge and turn up field.

4. Big man touchdown

In the fourth quarter, the Jets were looking to extend their lead deep inside Jacksonville territory. On 4th & goal from the one, Zach Wilson bought time with his legs before finding offensive lineman Conor McDermott for the touchdown.

5. Wilson extends the drive with a completion to Braxton Berrios

With 3:04 remaining in the game, Zach Wilson found Braxton Berrios over the middle for a critical first down. The completion extended the drive, and the drive eventually ended with a field goal. That field goal turned out to be the difference in the game.

With the win over the Jaguars, the Jets improved to 4-11 on the season.