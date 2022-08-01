Practice Video of Zach Wilson Touchdown Pass Goes Viral

On Monday, New York Jets starting quarterback and former BYU star Zach Wilson threw a deep touchdown pass to second-year wide receiver Elijah Moore. Media members in attendance estimated that the pass traveled 50 or more yards in the air.

Shortly after the Jets social media team posted the video on Twitter, it went viral. The video is up to 140,000 views after being on Twitter for just over an hour, and it is gaining approximately 5,000 views every 5 minutes. You can watch the video below.

Most notably, the touchdown pass to Moore was reminiscent of Wilson's famous throw at his Pro Day last year. That video (shown below) ended up with 4.1 million views and started a Pro Day trend among Wilson's 2021 class peers. Even then Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson got in on the trend.

After Zach Wilson's meteoric rise up NFL Draft boards during the 2020 college football season, the BYU quarterback sealed his fate as a top-two pick with his impressive Pro Day performance.

As a rookie last season, Wilson battled injuries and struggled on a Jets team that generally lacked talent. Wilson threw for 2,334 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 2021. Going into his second season as the Jets' starting quarterback, more wins and more production will be expected from Wilson who will be surrounded with more talent in 2022.

