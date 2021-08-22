August 22, 2021
Social Media Reacts to Zach Wilson's Impressive Performance Against the Packers

Zach Wilson impressed in his second preseason game as a New York Jet
Author:

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets traveled to Green Bay this weekend for a preseason game against the Packers. On Saturday, the former BYU quarterback put together an impressive performance which included his first two touchdown passes in the NFL. Wilson started the game at quarterback and played most of the first half for the Jets. In the first half, he threw for 128 yards on 9/11 attempts, including two touchdowns and no interceptions.

USATSI_16603809

Following Wilson's impressive performance, the second overall pick in this year's NFL Draft was trending on Twitter. Below is a recap of Zach Wilson's performance against the Packers as told by social media.

"Y'all see Zach Wilson though" - Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson

"I got to know Zach a little bit in the offseason, had some conversations with him, he's a good young kid. I really like his disposition and mentality, he can throw the heck out of it. He had a really nice throw where he kind of broke the pocket, broke contain, moved to his right, threw it way down the right sideline. That's the kind of stuff he is going to need to do." - Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets will wrap up their preseason with a home game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday. That game kicks off at 7:30 PM EST.

