Tyler Allgeier Becomes the First BYU RB to Eclipse 1,000 Rushing Yards in an NFL Season

On Sunday, former BYU star running back and current Atlanta Falcons rookie Tyler Allgeier surpassed 1,000 rushing yards. Allgeier is the first BYU running back to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in a single NFL season. Allgeier was selected by the Falcons in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. As the 2022 season progressed, Allgeier was given a larger role in the Falcons' offense and by the end of the season, he led the Falcons in rushing yards.

On Sunday, Allgeier also broke the Atlanta Falcons rookie single-season rushing record of 1,023. That record, set by William Andrews in 1979, stood for 44 years.

As a fifth-round draft pick and former walk-on at BYU, Allgeier continues to beat the odds and prove people wrong. Allgeier arrived at BYU in 2018 as a preferred walk-on. He saw limited action that season totaling 49 rushing yards on 9 carries. In 2019, Allgeier played primarily at linebacker before switching back over to running back at the end of the season. Once Allgeier saw time at running back towards the end of the 2019 season, he never looked back.

In 2021, Allgeier broke BYU's single season rushing record with 1,606 yards and 23 touchdowns. Allgeier's 23 touchdowns were tied for the most rushing touchdowns in the country this season.

Jamaal Williams is Up Next

After years of going without a 1,000 yard rusher in the NFL, two former BYU running backs will likely surpass that mark on the same day. Former BYU running back Jamaal Williams is on pace to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards for the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The Lions take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday evening, and Jamaal Williams is six yards away from surpassing 1,000 yards. Williams leads the league with 15 rushing touchdowns this season and he is one touchdown short of tying the franchise record of 16 touchdowns in a single season. That record is held by Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders.

Williams will receive a $250,000 bonus if he surpasses 1,000 rushing yards.

