Where BYU RB Tyler Allgeier Ranks on Various NFL Draft Big Boards

Allgeier is on track to be the first BYU running back drafted since Jamaal Williams

Following a stellar 2021 season, BYU running back Tyler Allgeier declared for the NFL Draft. In 2021, Allgeier broke BYU's single season rushing record with 1,606 yards and 23 touchdowns. Allgeier's 23 touchdowns were tied for the most rushing touchdowns in the country last season.

Allgeier attended the NFL Combine in early March where he participated in the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, and the broad jump. At BYU's pro day last week, Allgeier rounded out his combine results by doing the bench press, the 20-yard shuttle, and the three-cone drill.

NFL Big Boards

Following the NFL Combine, Allgeier ranks as high as #56 and as low as #141 on various NFL Draft big boards.

Pro Football Network - #56

Cam Mellor of Pro Football Network has Tyler Allgeier at no. 56 on his latest big board. Allgeier is the third highest running back on Mellor's list behind only Breece Hall (#53) and Kenneth Walker III (#54).

In his latest mock draft, Mellor projected Allgeier to the Buffalo Bills in the third round.

Bleacher Report - #69

Allgeier is the fourth running back (#69) on Bleacher Report's latest big board. He ranks behind Kenneth Walker III (#37), Breece Hall (#43), and Jerome Ford (#55).

Yahoo Sports - #70

Draft Countdown - #73

Draft ID - #90

HoustonTexans.com - #97

Sports Talk - #112

NFL Draft Diamonds - #141

According to these big boards, Allgeier could be selected anywhere from the early third round to the sixth round depending on how many teams take running backs in the draft. Allgeier is on track to be the first BYU running back drafted since Jamaal Williams was taken by the Green Bay Packers in the 2017 NFL Draft.

NFL Combine Results

Below are Tyler Allgeier's NFL Combine results.

40 Yard Dash: 4.6

Vertical Jump: 33

Broad Jump: 120

Bench Press*: 21

20 Yard Shuttle*: 4.34

Three Cone Drill*: 7.09

*Results from BYU's pro day

