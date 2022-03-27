Skip to main content

Where BYU RB Tyler Allgeier Ranks on Various NFL Draft Big Boards

Allgeier is on track to be the first BYU running back drafted since Jamaal Williams

Following a stellar 2021 season, BYU running back Tyler Allgeier declared for the NFL Draft. In 2021, Allgeier broke BYU's single season rushing record with 1,606 yards and 23 touchdowns. Allgeier's 23 touchdowns were tied for the most rushing touchdowns in the country last season.

Allgeier attended the NFL Combine in early March where he participated in the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, and the broad jump. At BYU's pro day last week, Allgeier rounded out his combine results by doing the bench press, the 20-yard shuttle, and the three-cone drill.

Tyler Allgeier vs Virginia

NFL Big Boards

Following the NFL Combine, Allgeier ranks as high as #56 and as low as #141 on various NFL Draft big boards.

Pro Football Network - #56

Cam Mellor of Pro Football Network has Tyler Allgeier at no. 56 on his latest big board. Allgeier is the third highest running back on Mellor's list behind only Breece Hall (#53) and Kenneth Walker III (#54).

In his latest mock draft, Mellor projected Allgeier to the Buffalo Bills in the third round.

Bleacher Report - #69

Allgeier is the fourth running back (#69) on Bleacher Report's latest big board. He ranks behind Kenneth Walker III (#37), Breece Hall (#43), and Jerome Ford (#55).

Yahoo Sports - #70

Draft Countdown - #73

Draft ID - #90

HoustonTexans.com - #97

Sports Talk - #112

Scroll to Continue

Read More

NFL Draft Diamonds - #141

According to these big boards, Allgeier could be selected anywhere from the early third round to the sixth round depending on how many teams take running backs in the draft. Allgeier is on track to be the first BYU running back drafted since Jamaal Williams was taken by the Green Bay Packers in the 2017 NFL Draft.

NFL Combine Results

Below are Tyler Allgeier's NFL Combine results.

40 Yard Dash: 4.6

Vertical Jump: 33

Broad Jump: 120

Bench Press*: 21

20 Yard Shuttle*: 4.34

Three Cone Drill*: 7.09

*Results from BYU's pro day

Follow Cougs Daily for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

D9C63B6B-A7F8-4DFC-A0C0-CAC582DB3984

Alabama Defensive Lineman Emmanuel Waller Commits to BYU

Emmanuel Waller is a four-star DL according to Rivals

By Casey LundquistMar 25, 2022
BYU Football helmet

Breaking Down the Numerical Potential of BYU's 2023 Class

BYU's 2023 class has a lot of potential on paper

By Casey LundquistMar 24, 2022
IMG_2431

California OL Prospect Luke Baklenko Discusses BYU Visit

Baklenko is hearing from approximately 20 different schools

By Casey LundquistMar 19, 2022
Kelze Howard Headshot

Four-Star DL Kelze Howard Talks BYU Visit

Kelze Howard received a BYU offer during his unofficial visit

By Casey LundquistMar 19, 2022
IMG_2411

BYU Target Ethan Thomason Talks Unofficial Visit, Updates Recruitment

Thomason is a Colorado native who holds over 15 offers

By Casey LundquistMar 17, 2022
Gunner Romney vs USF

BYU Announces its 2022 Football Schedule

By Casey LundquistMar 15, 2022
USATSI_17247682_168390393_lowres

BYU Target Brock Fonoimoana Updates His Recruitment and Decision Timeline

Brock Fonoimoana updates his recruitment and decision timeline

By Casey LundquistMar 15, 2022
B6BDB238-3BF6-4022-BF7D-78B9EC4DF447

JUCO Transfer Roman Rashada Commits to BYU

By Casey LundquistMar 13, 2022