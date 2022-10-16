Skip to main content

Zach Wilson Fulfills Dream Competing Against Aaron Rodgers

Wilson left Lambeau Field with a win against his idol

The New York Jets took on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon. The Jets, who came into this game with a 3-2 record, were led by second-year quarterback and former BYU star Zach Wilson. The Jets surged in the second half on their way to a 27-10 victory.

Wilson was the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft following a breakout junior season at BYU. When Wilson was developing as a quarterback in high school and college, he tried to model parts of his game after Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Sunday, Wilson competed against Rodgers for the first time in his young NFL career.

Competing against Aaron Rodgers was the fulfillment of a dream according to Zach's father Mike Wilson. "Dreams do come true!" Wilson said. I can't tell you how many times [Zach Wilson] and I have watched Rodgers on tv or studied his every movement on YouTube. Today he gets a chance to play against him. Parents, if your child has a dream, embrace it. Sometimes dreams do come true."

Wilson's stat line was not remarkable. He was 10/18 for just 110 yards. However, he protected the football and he led the Jets offense to 24 points in the second half. Wilson's best throw of the day came on a double move to Corey Davis. Wilson scrambled to his right and hit Davis down the field for a 41-yard gain. The Jets would score on that drive to take a 10-3 lead and they never looked back.

After the game, Wilson and Rodgers met at midfield and exchanged a few words. Rodgers has been a mentor to Wilson since the Packers and Jets did a joint practice together prior to the 2021 season.

The Jets are now 4-2 on the season and 3-0 with Wilson as their starting quarterback. The Jets are relevant for the first time in many years, and Wilson is a big reason why.

