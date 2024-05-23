Zach Wilson will Wear a New Jersey Number with the Denver Broncos
New Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson will wear a new jersey number in his first year in Denver. In his first practice as a Bronco, Wilson wore a no. 4 jersey. Wilson wore no. 2 during his time as a New York Jet. At BYU, Wilson wore no. 11 during his freshman year before he switched his jersey to no. 1 as a sophomore and junior at BYU.
Wilson was originally planning to wear the no. 10 jersey after he was traded to Denver. Then the Broncos drafted Oregon quarterback Bo Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Nix has worn no. 10 throughout his football career. After the Broncos drafted Nix, Wilson changed his jersey.
Wilson is competing for the starting quarterback job in Denver as he looks to reboot his NFL career. His first three years in New York were a nightmare. During his three years as a Jet, Wilson appeared in 34 games. He completed 57% of his passes and he threw for just under 6,300 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions. Last year, Wilson replaced Aaron Rodgers in the starting lineup after Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury in the season opener. In 12 games, he threw for 2,271 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions.
Wilson showed signs of improvement in his third year with the Jets, but there were also signs that he wouldn't be a long-term fit for the Jets. Against the Chiefs, Wilson went 28/39 for 245 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Jets fell to the Chiefs 20-23. Later in the season, Wilson was named the AFC Player of the Week after leading the Jets to a 30-6 win over the Houston Texans. In that game, Wilson completed 27/36 passes for 301 yards and 2 touchdowns. He caught fire in the second half, going 18/21 for 209 yards, the most in any half in his three-year NFL career.