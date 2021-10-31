14 Crazy Stats from BYU's 66-49 Win Over Virginia

At the end of the game, the box score was chalked full of wild stats that are rarely achieved even in video games

During the first half of its win over Virginia, BYU allowed 42 points on six-straight touchdown drives. Even with that incredible run in the first half, Virginia was the second most dominant offense on Saturday night. The Cougars controlled the second half to win a 66-49 shootout over the Cavaliers.

In the words of BYU basketball player Seneca night, BYU and Virginia were "putting up basketball numbers" on Saturday night.

At the end of the game, the box score was chalked full of wild stats that are rarely achieved even in video games. Here are 13 of the craziest stats from BYU's 66-49 victory over Virginia.

1. Tyler Allgeier [Insert any number of crazy stats here]

What a night for star BYU running back Tyler Allgeier. Allgeier ran for a staggering 266 yards on 29 carries and 5 touchdowns.

266 rushing yards is a career high for Tyler Allgeier.

Five rushing touchdowns is not only a career high for Allgeier, it also ties a BYU record for the most rushing touchdowns in a single game.

266 rushing yards is the third most in a single game in BYU history. Allgeier was only 20 yards behind the record set by Jamaal Williams against Toledo in 2016.

Through nine games, Tyler Allgeier is on pace for beat the single season rushing record set by Luke Staley in 2001. Allgeier has run for 1,132 yards through this season. If you include a bowl game, he is on pace to run for 1,635 this season. That would break the record of 1,582 set by Luke Staley. His season is even more impressive once you consider BYU's strength of schedule this season compared - the Cougars have faced six P5 opponents so far.

2. 1,297 total yards

BYU and Virginia combined for 1,297 yards of total offense on Saturday night. That is "the most total yards combined by both teams in a single game at Lavell Edwards Stadium."

3. 66 points

66 points is the most BYU has ever scored against a Power Five program. The previous record was 59 against UCLA in 2008.



Stat courtesy of BYU Stats Man

It is also the most points BYU has scored against an FBS opponent since it scored 70 points against Tulane in 2001.

According to Greg Wrubell, it is also tied for the second most points scored on a P5 team this season (Texas 70-35 vs Texas Tech; Ohio State 66-17 vs Maryland).

4. 12 times

Coming into this game, BYU had tallied more than 700 yards of total offense only 11 times in program history. After BYU's 736 yards of total offense, that number is now 12.

5. 361 pushups

If you have ever been to a game at Lavell Edwards Stadium, you have probably seen the ROTC doing pushups after each BYU score. The tradition is pretty simple: for every BYU point, the ROTC does one pushup.



If the members of the ROTC did as many pushups as BYU points on the scoreboard following every score, they would have done 361 pushups by the end of the night.

Rumor has it, however, that the ROTC might have alternated turns in the second half.

6. 1 rushing attempt

On Saturday night, BYU running back Jackson McChesney had one carry for four yards. That was the first rushing attempt of the season by a BYU running back not named Tyler Allgeier or Lopini Katoa.

7. 5 Power Five wins

BYU has five wins over Power Five teams this season. That is the most in a single season in BYU history.

8. 600 wins

This was the 600th victory for the BYU football program.

9. 249 total yards

The Nacua brothers combined for 249 yards of total offense on Saturday night.

Puka Nacua: 107 yards receiving, 28 yards rushing

Samson Nacua: 107 yards receiving, 7 yards rushing

10. 5-0 record

In response to Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, the ACC, the Big Ten, and the PAC-12 formed an alliance. The Alliance included only those three conferences, therfore excluding BYU's future conference - the Big 12.

As payback for the Big 12's exclusion from The Alliance, BYU has gone 5-0 against The Alliance this season. 4-0 against the PAC-12 and 1-0 against the ACC.

11. 80 combined first half points

BYU and Virginia combined for 80 points in the first half. That was the most points scored in one half of a college football game this year.

12. 69% reduction

BYU allowed 448 yards in the first half. In the second half, that number was reduced by 69% to 140 yards allowed. Obviously, BYU has a lot to clean up on the defensive side of the ball. However, the Cougars deserve credit for making the necessary defensive adjustments at halftime to win the game.

13. 391 total yards of offense

Jaren Hall threw for 349 yards and ran for 42 more against Virginia. 349 passing yards is a new career high for Hall.

14. Welcome back Bronco

The 66 points BYU scored against Virginia is the most points a Bronco-Mendenhall-led team has ever allowed in a single game.

Welcome back to Provo, Bronco.