2022 BYU Fall Camp Roster Nuggets

Roster news and nuggets

On Thursday, BYU kicked off its 2022 Fall camp. As part of the first day of camp, BYU released its Fall camp roster. Below are some takeaways and nuggets from the Fall camp roster.

Who's missing?

A question that pops up every camp. There are a few scholarship players that are not listed on the roster. Those players are Chaz Ah You, Javelle Brown, Quenton Rice, Logan Fano, and Donovan Hanna. However, all of those players were included in the offseason roster that BYU released for media days. Hobbs Nyberg and Justen Smith were also missing. Ah You was at practice, and Kalani said he isn't healthy enough to be practicing.

Fall camp rosters must be smaller than regular season rosters. Logan Fano, for example, suffered a season-ending knee injury during the Spring and will miss the 2022 season. For that reason, it doesn't make sense to have him take up a roster spot while he rehabs from injury. Once the semester starts and BYU can expand its roster to 123, expect these players to return to the roster.

Two newcomers are missing from the roster. JUCO transfer Lisala Tai and Mory Bamba. This isn't uncommon either - JUCO players have a few extra hurdles to clear before they can start camp. Cougs Daily has confirmed that Mory Bamba is still planning on enrolling and being part of the team this season.

Additionally, there are various returned missionaries who will join the program in January like Nukuluve Helu and Ace Kaufusi.

Who are the newcomers?

Here are the players that are on the 2022 roster that were not on the 2021 roster. Players in bold are those players that were not on the Spring roster. 

35 - Zion Allen (Defensive Back)

23 - Charles Ebunoha (Defensive Back)

68 - Peter Falaniko (Offensive Line)

33 - Nathan Gillis (Defensive Back)

29 - Korbyn Green (Defensive Back)

30 - Kyson Hall (Wide Receiver)

86 - Dom Henry (Defensive Back)

11 - Gabe Jeudy-Lally (Defensive Back)

36 - Evan Johnson (Defensive Back)

82 - Parker Kingston (Wide Receiver)

32 - Enoch Nawahine (Running Back)

85 - Anthony Olsen (Tight End)

61 - Trevin Ostler (Offensive Line)

46 - Logan Pili (Linebacker)

38 - Preston Rex (Wide Receiver)

32 - Tate Romney (Linebacker)

48 - Bodie Schoonover (Linebacker)

73 - Vae Soifua (Offensive Line)

65 - Talin Togiai (Offensive Line)

72 - Sione Veikoso (Offensive Line)

43 - Micah Wilson (Linebacker)

59 - Logan Lutui (Defensive Line)

2 - Christopher Brooks (Running Back)

15 - Carter Krupp (Defensive Back)

16 - Isaiah Glasker (Defensive Back)

35 - Houston Heimuli (Fullback)

58 - Aisea Moa (Defensive Line)

50 - Isaiah Perez (Defensive Line)

66 - Sonny Makasini (Offensive Line)

78 - Kingsley Suamataia (Offensive Line)

96 - Bruce Mitchell (Defensive Line)

Other notes

  • Dom Henry is listed as a defensive back; Henry committed to BYU as a wide receiver out of Florida who led the state in receiving yards as a senior
  • Preston Rex is listed as a wide receiver; Preston, the younger brother of Isaac, signed with BYU as a safety out of high school
  • Wide receiver Kyson Hall (#30) will be catching passes from his older brother Jaren Hall; Kyson signed with BYU as part of the 2021 signing class
  • Sophomore defensive lineman Joshua Singh changed his number to 90

