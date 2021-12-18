Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    Baylor Romney to Start at Quarterback for BYU in Independence Bowl

    Romney is 4-0 as a starting quarterback at BYU
    Author:

    On Saturday, BYU announced that backup Baylor Romney will start at quarterback in the Independence Bowl. Romney is a sophomore out of Texas who has appeared in various games throughout his career at BYU. Starter Jaren Hall will not start due to an injury he suffered against USC.

    Baylor Romney vs USF

    According to BYUtv, Hall will dress but will only be used in an emergency situation.

    Romney started two games for BYU and appeared in two more earlier this season while Jaren Hall was out with an injury. Romney was 41/57 for 584 yards and 6 touchdowns in four game appearances this season. 

    In his career at BYU, Romney has thrown for nearly 1,600 yards, 14 touchdowns, and only 3 interceptions. He is also 4-0 as a starter.

    In other injury news, BYU starting right tackle Harris LaChance will play against UAB. He has missed the last eight games. Starting safety Jakob Robinson, who suffered an injury against USC, will not play.

    Star UAB running back DeWayne McBride will play against BYU according to Brett McMurphy. McBride was questionable coming into this week.

    How to Watch, Stream, or Listen BYU vs UAB

    TV/Streaming: ABC | Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

    RADIO: BYU Sports Network
    BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, BYUCougars.com/BYU Cougars app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM
    Live Stats
    Pregame/Postgame: BYUtv

    NOTE: On Friday, all Disney-owned channels (which include ESPN & ABC) were taken off YouTube TV. If you plan on watching the game on YouTube TV, the channel will not be available.

    Game Information

    BYU (10-2) vs. UAB (8-4)
    Saturday, Dec. 18
    Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CST
    Shreveport, Louisiana
    Independence Stadium (50,000)

    Coming into this game, BYU is ranked no. 13 in the CFP rankings. At no. 13, BYU is the highest ranked team to ever participate in the Independence Bowl. The Independence Bowl is one of the oldest bowl games in college football. The first Independence Bowl featured Tulsa and McNeese State in 1976.

    Weather Information

    Wet conditions are expected when BYU and UAB kick off in Shreveport - there is 100% chance of rain on Saturday. "Showers and thundershowers during the morning will give way to steady rain this afternoon. Morning high of 70F with temps falling to near 50. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%."

