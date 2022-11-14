Bowl Projections for BYU After the Bye Week
After a much-needed bye week, BYU is 5-5 with two games remaining and one win away from reaching bowl eligibility. The Cougars are set to host newly-promoted FCS Utah Tech on Saturday, making it very likely that the Cougars will get their sixth win and become bowl eligible.
Remember, BYU does not have a bowl tie-in this season. If the Cougars reach six wins, they will be placed in one of the ESPN-owned bowl games. Below are the updated bowl projections for BYU following the win over Boise State, along with our level of excitement for the projected matchup.
Bowl Projections for BYU
LendingTree Bowl
Opponent: Troy
Outlet: ESPN
Excitement Rating (1-10): 2
This bowl game is played in Mobile, Alabama which is less than three hours from Troy's campus. The location and opponent makes this matchup similar to last year's game against UAB.
New Mexico Bowl
Opponent: UNLV
Outlet: ESPN
Excitement Rating (1-10): 3
Been there, done that.
Idaho Potato Bowl
Opponent: Fresno State
Outlet: Yahoo
Excitement Rating (1-10): 6
Another game on the Smurf Turf? Fresno State would be a fun matchup, but few people go to Boise in December on purpose!
Hawaii Bowl
Opponent: Utah State
Outlet: Pro Football Network
Excitement Rating (1-10): 1
Love the work that the people do over at Pro Football Network, but I think they missed the mark on this one. A postseason rematch against Utah State is very unlikely.
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Opponent: UTSA
Outlet: CBS
Excitement Rating (1-10): 4
Fun location. Tough opponent. It could be worse...but it could also be a lot better.
Camellia Bowl
Opponent: South Alabama
Outlet: Sports Illustrated
Excitement Rating (1-10): 1
Playing a no-name bowl against a team from Alabama in Alabama. This would feel a lot like the Independence Bowl last year.
New Mexico Bowl
Opponent: Air Force
Outlet: Athlon Sports
Excitement Rating (1-10): 3
Again, BYU has already experienced the frigid temperatures of the New Mexico Bowl.
Birmingham Bowl
Opponent: Memphis
Outlet: Action Network
Excitement Rating (1-10): 7
The last time these two teams met, they turned the Miami Beach Bowl into the Miami Beach Brawl. A lot of points would be scored in this matchup.
First Responder Bowl
Opponent: Maryland
Outlet: 247 Sports
Excitement Rating (1-10): 9
This would be the first time BYU has ever played Maryland.
