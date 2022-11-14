Bowl Projections for BYU After the Bye Week

After a much-needed bye week, BYU is 5-5 with two games remaining and one win away from reaching bowl eligibility. The Cougars are set to host newly-promoted FCS Utah Tech on Saturday, making it very likely that the Cougars will get their sixth win and become bowl eligible.

Remember, BYU does not have a bowl tie-in this season. If the Cougars reach six wins, they will be placed in one of the ESPN-owned bowl games. Below are the updated bowl projections for BYU following the win over Boise State, along with our level of excitement for the projected matchup.

Bowl Projections for BYU

LendingTree Bowl

Opponent: Troy

Outlet: ESPN

Excitement Rating (1-10): 2

This bowl game is played in Mobile, Alabama which is less than three hours from Troy's campus. The location and opponent makes this matchup similar to last year's game against UAB.

New Mexico Bowl

Opponent: UNLV

Outlet: ESPN

Excitement Rating (1-10): 3

Been there, done that.

Idaho Potato Bowl

Opponent: Fresno State

Outlet: Yahoo

Excitement Rating (1-10): 6

Another game on the Smurf Turf? Fresno State would be a fun matchup, but few people go to Boise in December on purpose!

Hawaii Bowl

Opponent: Utah State

Outlet: Pro Football Network

Excitement Rating (1-10): 1

Love the work that the people do over at Pro Football Network, but I think they missed the mark on this one. A postseason rematch against Utah State is very unlikely.

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Opponent: UTSA

Outlet: CBS

Excitement Rating (1-10): 4

Fun location. Tough opponent. It could be worse...but it could also be a lot better.

Camellia Bowl

Opponent: South Alabama

Outlet: Sports Illustrated

Excitement Rating (1-10): 1

Playing a no-name bowl against a team from Alabama in Alabama. This would feel a lot like the Independence Bowl last year.

New Mexico Bowl

Opponent: Air Force

Outlet: Athlon Sports

Excitement Rating (1-10): 3

Again, BYU has already experienced the frigid temperatures of the New Mexico Bowl.

Birmingham Bowl

Opponent: Memphis

Outlet: Action Network

Excitement Rating (1-10): 7

The last time these two teams met, they turned the Miami Beach Bowl into the Miami Beach Brawl. A lot of points would be scored in this matchup.

First Responder Bowl

Opponent: Maryland

Outlet: 247 Sports

Excitement Rating (1-10): 9

This would be the first time BYU has ever played Maryland.

