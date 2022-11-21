Bowl Projections for BYU After Win Over Utah Tech
BYU reached bowl eligibility on Saturday with a win over Utah Tech. BYU does not have a bowl tie-in this season. Now that the Cougars have six wins, they will be placed in one of the ESPN-owned bowl games. Below are the updated bowl projections for BYU following the win over Utah Tech, along with our level of excitement for the projected matchup.
Bowl Projections for BYU
LendingTree Bowl
Opponent: Troy
Outlet: ESPN
Excitement Rating (1-10): 2
This bowl game is played in Mobile, Alabama which is less than three hours from Troy's campus. The location and opponent makes this matchup similar to last year's game against UAB.
Frisco Bowl
Opponent: Middle Tennessee State
Outlet: ESPN
Excitement Rating (1-10): 1
A late kickoff against Middle Tennessee State would be less than ideal.
Armed Forces Bowl
Opponent: Kansas
Outlet: Yahoo
Excitement Rating (1-10): 9
A bowl game against a future conference foe would be about as entertaining as it gets.
Hawaii Bowl
Opponent: San Jose State
Outlet: Pro Football Network
Excitement Rating (1-10): 1
The Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve is a particularly challenging time slot. For selfish reasons, this was gets a 1 out of 10.
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Opponent: UTSA
Outlet: CBS
Excitement Rating (1-10): 4
Fun location. Tough opponent. It could be worse...but it could also be a lot better.
Boca Raton Bowl
Opponent: Marshall
Outlet: Sports Illustrated
Excitement Rating (1-10): 5
It could be worse. Marshall beat Notre Dame earlier this season which would add some intrigue to this matchup.
New Mexico Bowl
Opponent: Air Force
Outlet: Athlon Sports
Excitement Rating (1-10): 3
BYU has already experienced the frigid temperatures of the New Mexico Bowl.
Armed Forces Bowl
Opponent: Air Force
Outlet: Action Network
Excitement Rating (1-10): 5
Not ideal to face a former Mountain West foe, but taking on Air Force in the Armed Forces bowl would have some interesting storylines.
Birmingham Bowl
Opponent: Memphis
Outlet: 247 Sports
Excitement Rating (1-10): 6
The last time these two teams met, they turned the Miami Beach Bowl into the Miami Beach Brawl.
