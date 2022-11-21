Skip to main content

Bowl Projections for BYU After Win Over Utah Tech

BYU is a free agent for bowl games this season

BYU reached bowl eligibility on Saturday with a win over Utah Tech. BYU does not have a bowl tie-in this season. Now that the Cougars have six wins, they will be placed in one of the ESPN-owned bowl games. Below are the updated bowl projections for BYU following the win over Utah Tech, along with our level of excitement for the projected matchup.

Bowl Projections for BYU

LendingTree Bowl

Opponent: Troy

Outlet: ESPN

Excitement Rating (1-10): 2

This bowl game is played in Mobile, Alabama which is less than three hours from Troy's campus. The location and opponent makes this matchup similar to last year's game against UAB.

Frisco Bowl

Opponent: Middle Tennessee State

Outlet: ESPN

Excitement Rating (1-10): 1

A late kickoff against Middle Tennessee State would be less than ideal.

Armed Forces Bowl

Opponent: Kansas

Outlet: Yahoo

Excitement Rating (1-10): 9

A bowl game against a future conference foe would be about as entertaining as it gets.

Hawaii Bowl

Opponent: San Jose State

Outlet: Pro Football Network

Excitement Rating (1-10): 1

The Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve is a particularly challenging time slot. For selfish reasons, this was gets a 1 out of 10.

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Opponent: UTSA

Outlet: CBS

Excitement Rating (1-10): 4

Fun location. Tough opponent. It could be worse...but it could also be a lot better.

Boca Raton Bowl

Opponent: Marshall

Outlet: Sports Illustrated

Excitement Rating (1-10): 5

It could be worse. Marshall beat Notre Dame earlier this season which would add some intrigue to this matchup.

New Mexico Bowl

Opponent: Air Force

Outlet: Athlon Sports

Excitement Rating (1-10): 3

BYU has already experienced the frigid temperatures of the New Mexico Bowl.

Armed Forces Bowl

Opponent: Air Force

Outlet: Action Network

Excitement Rating (1-10): 5

Not ideal to face a former Mountain West foe, but taking on Air Force in the Armed Forces bowl would have some interesting storylines. 

Birmingham Bowl

Opponent: Memphis

Outlet: 247 Sports

Excitement Rating (1-10): 6

The last time these two teams met, they turned the Miami Beach Bowl into the Miami Beach Brawl.

