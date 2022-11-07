Bowl Projections for BYU Following Win Over Boise State
BYU's win over Boise State moved the Cougars one win closer to bowl eligibility. BYU is set to host newly-promoted FCS Utah Tech later this month, making it very likely that the Cougars will get their sixth win and become bowl eligible.
Remember, BYU does not have a bowl tie-in this season. If the Cougars reach six wins, they will be placed in one of the ESPN-owned bowl games. Below are the updated bowl projections for BYU following the win over Boise State, along with our level of excitement for the projected matchup.
Bowl Projections for BYU
LendingTree Bowl
Opponent: Troy
Outlet: ESPN
Excitement Rating (1-10): 2
This bowl game is played in Mobile, Alabama which is less than three hours from Troy's campus. The location and opponent makes this matchup similar to last year's game against UAB. No thanks.
New Mexico Bowl
Opponent: San Jose State
Outlet: ESPN
Excitement Rating (1-10): 3
Been there, done that.
Gasparilla Bowl
Opponent: Florida State
Outlet: Yahoo
Excitement Rating (1-10): 10
Given how this season has gone, it's hard to imagine a better bowl scenario than this one.
Independence Bowl
Opponent: Western Kentucky
Outlet: Pro Football Network
Excitement Rating (1-10): 1
Another Independence Bowl? As long as it does rain again, then maybe.
Armed Forces Bowl
Opponent: SMU
Outlet: CBS
Excitement Rating (1-10): 7
A rematch of the Miracle Bowl? I'd take that.
New Mexico Bowl
Opponent: Air Force
Outlet: Sporting News
Excitement Rating (1-10): 3
Again, BYU has already experienced the New Mexico Bowl.
Birmingham Bowl
Opponent: Iowa State
Outlet: Action Network
Excitement Rating (1-10): 10
The recent games against Baylor have shown how much fun competing in the Big 12 will be. Why not get another taste before next season?
