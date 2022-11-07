Skip to main content

Bowl Projections for BYU Following Win Over Boise State

BYU is a free agent for bowl games this season

BYU's win over Boise State moved the Cougars one win closer to bowl eligibility. BYU is set to host newly-promoted FCS Utah Tech later this month, making it very likely that the Cougars will get their sixth win and become bowl eligible. 

Remember, BYU does not have a bowl tie-in this season. If the Cougars reach six wins, they will be placed in one of the ESPN-owned bowl games. Below are the updated bowl projections for BYU following the win over Boise State, along with our level of excitement for the projected matchup.

Bowl Projections for BYU

LendingTree Bowl

Opponent: Troy

Outlet: ESPN

Excitement Rating (1-10): 2

This bowl game is played in Mobile, Alabama which is less than three hours from Troy's campus. The location and opponent makes this matchup similar to last year's game against UAB. No thanks.

New Mexico Bowl

Opponent: San Jose State

Outlet: ESPN

Excitement Rating (1-10): 3

Been there, done that.

Gasparilla Bowl

Opponent: Florida State

Outlet: Yahoo

Excitement Rating (1-10): 10

Given how this season has gone, it's hard to imagine a better bowl scenario than this one.

Independence Bowl

Opponent: Western Kentucky

Outlet: Pro Football Network

Excitement Rating (1-10): 1

Another Independence Bowl? As long as it does rain again, then maybe.

Armed Forces Bowl

Opponent: SMU

Outlet: CBS

Excitement Rating (1-10): 7

A rematch of the Miracle Bowl? I'd take that.

New Mexico Bowl

Opponent: Air Force

Outlet: Sporting News

Excitement Rating (1-10): 3

Again, BYU has already experienced the New Mexico Bowl.

Birmingham Bowl

Opponent: Iowa State

Outlet: Action Network

Excitement Rating (1-10): 10

The recent games against Baylor have shown how much fun competing in the Big 12 will be. Why not get another taste before next season?

