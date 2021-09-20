September 20, 2021
Brett McMurphy Projects BYU to the Fiesta Bowl

Brett McMurphy believes BYU has a chance to crash the NY6 this season
Author:

In his latest bowl projections, Action Network's Brett McMurphy updated his bowl projection for BYU. Following the Cougars 3-0 starting including three wins over PAC-12 teams, McMurphy projected BYU to the Fiesta Bowl against future Big 12 foe Cincinnati.

Jaren Hall BYU vs Arizona State whiteout

On the Cougars, McMurphy wrote, "Look at the remainder of the Cougars’ schedule, and there’s a possibility of an 11-0 BYU visiting USC in the regular-season finale. If so, win or lose vs. USC, I’m projecting the Cougars earn a New Year’s Six bowl bid. (Before you ask, BYU fans, I don’t think the College Football Playoff selection committee would put 12-0 BYU in the playoff … and don’t shoot the messenger)."

BYU still has substantial hurdles to overcome before BYU fans can start dreaming of a NY6 bowl invite. The Cougars still have to travel to Utah State in a few weeks, followed by a home game against Boise State. Then, for the first time in program history, BYU will face three straight P5 opponents in the month of October: Baylor, Washington State, and Virginia.

BYU's defense will be tested in the month of October. The Cougars are set to face three of the top five offenses in the country in terms of total offense. Utah State ranks #3 in the country averaging 563 yards per game. Virginia and Baylor rank #4 and #5 in the country, respectively. All three offenses average over 550 yards per game.

