BYU Announces its 2022 Football Schedule

On Tuesday morning, the BYU football program announced its 2022 schedule. Below is the Cougars' official schedule for the upcoming season.

2022 BYU Football Schedule

September 3rd - @ USF Bulls

Gunner Romney vs USF

September 10th - vs Baylor Bears

September 17th - @ Oregon Ducks

September 24th - vs Wyoming Cowboys

September 29th - vs Utah State Aggies

October 8th - vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish (neutral site in Las Vegas)

October 15th - vs Arkansas Razorbacks

October 22nd - @ Liberty Flames

October 28th - vs East Carolina Pirates

November 5th - @ Boise State Broncos

November 19th - vs Dixie State Trailblazers

November 26th - @ Stanford Cardinal

Most notably, BYU will host Utah State on a Thursday night (the 24th) in September. That game was originally slated to be played on Friday night the 25th. In addition, BYU's home game against East Carolina was moved from Saturday the 29th to Friday the 28th of October.

On the surface, the 2022 schedule looks like one of the most difficult in program history. Baylor will come into Lavell Edwards Stadium as the reigning Big 12 champion. Notre Dame finished one spot outside the playoff. Oregon won the PAC-12 North and finished in the top 20. Arkansas went 8-4 in 2021. Fox College Football analyst RJ Young released his way-too-early Spring Top 25. Baylor, Arkansas, and Notre Dame were ranked 5th, 6th, and 7th respectively. Oregon was also ranked in the top 20 at #19 and BYU came in at #16. Time will tell whether BYU's 2022 schedule will be as challenging as it looks on paper.

Then you factor in November trips to Boise State and Stanford. Not to mention a long trip to take on USF in the opener and a home game against reigning Mountain West champs Utah State. The 2022 schedule will challenge a BYU roster that returns more production than nearly every team in the country.

Expectations for BYU's offense will be sky high in 2022. The Cougars will likely rely heavily on returning quarterback Jaren Hall and their loaded offensive line. In addition, BYU brings back an experienced group of wide receivers and it added a veteran running back in Christopher Brooks.

On defense, the Cougars will need to take a step forward this season. First and foremost, the defense needs its best players to get healthy and stay more healthy than they did in 2021.

