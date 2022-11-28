Skip to main content

BYU Defensive Coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki Announces that He is Stepping Down

Tuiaki was BYU's defensive coordinator for seven seasons

On Sunday night, BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki announced that he has coached his last game as BYU's defensive coordinator. Tuiaki made the announcement on his personal Facebook page. "What a great seven-year run it's been," Tuiaki said. "It's time to venture out and pursue a new challenge."

byu-football-defensive-coordinator-ilaisa-tuiaki

Tuiaki has been BYU's defensive coordinator since 2016 when Kalani Sitake was hired as BYU's head coach. In seven years as BYU's defensive coordinator, Tuiaki led two top-20 defenses (2018 & 2020) and he coached another pair of top 55 defenses in 2016 and 2017.

BYU, which is heading into the Big 12 next season, will enter its new conference with a new defensive coordinator. For the first time in program history, BYU will get to enjoy the benefits of making be making a hire of this magnitude as a Power Five program. As a result, BYU may have the luxury to hire away a coordinator with experience or a highly sought-after position coach. 

BYU has not officially announced the news or the statuses of the other defensive coaches. Traditionally, when a new defensive coordinator is hired, the new coordinator is given the freedom to fill out his staff. Meaning the other defensive coaches on BYU's staff will not be guaranteed jobs with the new defensive coordinator.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

BYU will immediately begin its search for a new defensive coordinator. Time will be of the essence with the early signing period on the horizon.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily

In This Article (1)

BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars

More Cougs Daily

USATSI_19511565_168390393_lowres
Football

BYU Football: What to Watch For Now That the Regular Season is Over

Four storylines to follow now that the regular season is over

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19512774_168390393_lowres
Football

BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake Provides an Update on Jaren Hall's Injury

Starting quarterback Jaren Hall left the game against Stanford and did not return

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19466481_168390393_lowres
Football

What the Analytics are Saying About BYU's Chances against Stanford

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19497522_168390393_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Dayton in Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament

By Casey Lundquist
Spencer Johnson
Basketball

How to Watch BYU Basketball vs USC in Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament

The BYU basketball team takes on USC in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament

By Casey Lundquist
BYU vs Oregon Kalani Sitake
Recruiting

BYU Extends a Trio of PWO Offers

By Casey Lundquist
BYU football vs USC Tyler Allgeier
Football

BYU Unveils Uniform Combination for Regular Season Finale at Stanford

For the 12th time in as many games, BYU will wear a unique uniform combination against Stanford

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19466682_168390393_lowres
Football

Bowl Projections for BYU After Win Over Utah Tech

BYU is a free agent for bowl games this season

By Casey Lundquist