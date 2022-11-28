BYU Defensive Coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki Announces that He is Stepping Down

On Sunday night, BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki announced that he has coached his last game as BYU's defensive coordinator. Tuiaki made the announcement on his personal Facebook page. "What a great seven-year run it's been," Tuiaki said. "It's time to venture out and pursue a new challenge."

Tuiaki has been BYU's defensive coordinator since 2016 when Kalani Sitake was hired as BYU's head coach. In seven years as BYU's defensive coordinator, Tuiaki led two top-20 defenses (2018 & 2020) and he coached another pair of top 55 defenses in 2016 and 2017.

BYU, which is heading into the Big 12 next season, will enter its new conference with a new defensive coordinator. For the first time in program history, BYU will get to enjoy the benefits of making be making a hire of this magnitude as a Power Five program. As a result, BYU may have the luxury to hire away a coordinator with experience or a highly sought-after position coach.

BYU has not officially announced the news or the statuses of the other defensive coaches. Traditionally, when a new defensive coordinator is hired, the new coordinator is given the freedom to fill out his staff. Meaning the other defensive coaches on BYU's staff will not be guaranteed jobs with the new defensive coordinator.

BYU will immediately begin its search for a new defensive coordinator. Time will be of the essence with the early signing period on the horizon.

